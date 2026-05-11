5 tourists from Gujarat among 6 dead as SUV plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Four others were injured after the vehicle fell 150 metres into a gorge near Kakira. The victims were travelling from Manali to Dalhousie.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaUpdated: May 11, 2026 01:08 PM IST
Himachal Gujarat accidentThe vehicle fell 150 metres into a gorge near Kakira (Image generated using AI).
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Six people, including five tourists from Gujarat and a local driver, were killed in the early hours of Monday when their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Kakira in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The group was travelling from Manali to Dalhousie when the accident occurred around 3 am.

The deceased tourists were identified as Lalit Bhai Fatnani, his wife Mamta Ben Fatnani, Priyank Kanihya Lal Bhopani, his wife Kajal Bhopani, and their son Divyansh Bhopani. All were residents of Sindhi Colony, Ghogha Circle, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The driver, Jaswant Kumar, was a resident of the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

Four other passengers survived the crash with injuries and three of them are reported to be in critical condition due to severe head trauma. The injured have been identified as Mayank Lalit Bhai Fatnani, Forem Ben Mayank Fatnani, and two children: Jiyansh Fatnani and Priyanshi Bhopani.

The survivors were rushed to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMC), Tanda, in Kangra for specialised treatment.

The police said the region was experiencing severe weather, including heavy rain, at the time of the accident. The vehicle, an Innova Crysta, lost traction on a narrow, single-lane state road and tumbled approximately 150 meters down the hillside.

“Preliminary investigation suggests there were ten people, including the driver, in the vehicle,” Vijay Kumar Saklani, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba, told The Indian Express. “The tourists belonged to two families from Gujarat. Six died on the spot, while the condition of three of the four injured remains critical.”

The meteorological department had previously issued a weather alert for the region, warning of adverse conditions. Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal urged travellers to exercise extreme caution.

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“Tourists should avoid travelling during active weather alerts. We have initiated the process to distribute ex gratia relief to the families of the victims,” Repaswal said.

The bodies have been moved to a local government hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the victims’ families in Gujarat have been notified. The local police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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