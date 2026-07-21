Himachal Cabinet: Filling of 7k posts across various depts, raising ASHA workers’ salary among key decisions

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday approved filling of around 7,500 posts across various departments, enhancing the honorarium of ASHA workers and promoting medical education among other things. The Cabinet meeting lasted for more than six hours, beginning at 11 am and continuing beyond 5 pm.

Later, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma briefed the media on the decisions.

The education department approved a major recruitment drive, with 3,950 posts to be filled by appointing one watchman and one Multi-Task Worker in each of the state’s 1,975 government senior secondary schools.

The Cabinet also cleared the recruitment of 200 Junior Office Assistants (Library). It also decided to grant a one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for candidates applying for the recruitment of 800 posts of Constable in the Police Department.

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It approved an increase in the monthly stipend for postgraduate medical students. First-year students will receive Rs 50,000, second-year students Rs 60,000 and third-year students Rs 65,000.

It also approved the introduction of BSc Medical Technology (Radiotherapy Technologist) and Bachelor of Radiation Therapy Technology courses with 30 seats each at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Doctors serving in the Radiodiagnosis departments, AIIMS Chamiyana, and other government colleges will be exempted from field postings for six years.

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Under the Teachers’ Honour Policy, the cash award for National Award-winning teachers has been enhanced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, while the award for State Award-winning teachers has been raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh. However, award-winning teachers will no longer be eligible for service extension.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of an All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhaneta, Hamirpur, on 75 acres of identified land. The Ayurvedic Health Centre at Rait (Kangra) will be upgraded to a sub-divisional Ayush Medical Office, while the Community Health Centre at Koti (Shimla) will be upgraded into a 10-bed hospital.

In rural development, part-time Panchayat chowkidars who completed 12 years of service between August 31, 2022, and March 31, 2026, will be converted into daily wage workers. The recruitment of 400 Multi-Task Workers in Gram Panchayats and the engagement of 280 job trainee technical assistants through Zila Parishads were also approved.

Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, students from nursery to Class VIII in government schools will receive boiled eggs or seasonal fruits twice a week under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

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The Cabinet also approved the creation of 102 posts for the newly constituted Nurpur Police District and decided to grant a one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for the recruitment of 800 police constables. Additional posts of one head constable and four constables were also sanctioned for the Galore police post, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet has also approved 48 new posts for the State Centre of Excellence for Sports at Nadaun, and equipment worth Rs 12.89 crore will be procured for the same. Four coaches and a warden will be appointed at Thakur Ramlal Government Girls Sports School in Jubbal, while two skiing instructors and two mountaineering instructors will be recruited at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali.

The Cabinet also approved several measures for the fisheries sector, including providing boats at 70 per cent subsidy, fishing nets at 90 per cent subsidy and financial assistance of up to 70 per cent for cold storage units, freeze-drying facilities and refrigerated vans. It also approved the launch of the Chief Minister Fishermen Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which eligible fishing families will receive Rs 3,500 during the closed fishing season.

The Cabinet granted permission for the development of Jathia Devi Mountain City, Shimla Hills. In December, 2025, residents strongly opposed the acquisition of their lands, including their homes and agricultural pastures, for the proposed Jathia Devi new township. They submitted formal objections against the acquisition of their land as proposed in the Draft Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report prepared by a private consultant firm hired by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department. Jathia Devi is located 14km away from Shimla. The satellite township is proposed to be developed over 1,944 bighas of land.

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The Cabinet also approved the creation of four posts of Chairman for the establishment of Permanent Lok Adalats at Shimla, Mandi, Dharamshala and Una, along with two Member posts for each Permanent Lok Adalat. In addition, 16 posts in various categories will be created and filled up to ensure the smooth functioning of these Permanent Lok Adalats.

The Cabinet approved the filling up of two posts of Ski Instructor and two posts of Mountaineering Instructor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, district Kullu.

It also decided to fill up four posts in various categories for the Sports Hostel (Volleyball) at Bhareri in Hamirpur district.