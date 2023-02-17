Himachal Pradesh Budget Session starts from March 14

The first budget session of the Congress government will be held between March 14 and April 6. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the second Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday during which details of the budget session and other policies were discussed.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the guidelines of the ambitious Rs 101 crore ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana’. Orphans and those staying with their relatives, especially abled children, destitute women and senior citizens have been brought under the ambit of the scheme. The orphan children, referred to as ‘children of the state’, will be adopted by the state government, the Cabinet decided.

The Cabinet also recommended the Governor to convene the budget session next month. It would have 18 sittings, the CM said. The Cabinet decided to refurbish the existing shelter homes, orphanages, and old age homes, under the Yojana to provide better facilities to the residents. Facilities like common rooms, smart classes and coaching rooms, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, music rooms, attached washrooms and other modern amenities will be made available for the inmates of ashrams. Integrated complexes will be constructed in a phased manner for destitute women and senior citizens, orphans with all basic amenities.

The modern integrated complexes will be set up at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district and Sundernagar in Mandi district, officials said. To provide quality education for the children living in orphanages, adequate coaching will be given. Reference books and other study materials will also be made available.

Selected eminent persons from society will serve as mentors and will provide counselling to such children from time to time. The expert career counselling empanelled agencies will also cater to the career counselling needs of the children of class 10 to 12. Due care will be taken of the personality development of such children by organising, study tours, outdoor activities and picnics, officials said.

Eligible inmates of such shelter homes or orphanages, above 18 years of age, will be provided Rs 1 lakh per person per year for coaching, hostel fee and tuition fee. There will be a provision of a stipend of Rs 4,000 per resident per month during the period of coaching as well.

A decision was taken that under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana, the inmates of these institutions will be provided Rs 2 lakh or the actual expenditure, whichever is less, for organising their marriage.

A recurring deposit account will also be opened for every child, and destitute woman living in these ashrams. The government will provide assistance of Rs 1,000 per child each month aged between 0-14 years, and Rs 2,500 every month aged between 15-18 years. There will also be a provision to organise a 15-day educational tour every year for the inmates of these shelter homes to various historical and other places within the country.

The mode of transportation will be Shatabdi express, AC Volvo, or AC buses besides boarding and lodging in hotels with not less than three-star ratings.

Along the same lines, the Cabinet decided that such tours for the residents of old age homes and Nari Seva Sadan for 10 days will also be held every year.

A sum of Rs 4,000 per child per month will be given as a scholarship to those children who have left their Child Care Homes after attaining 18 years of age, to meet their personal expenses during the study period. This assistance would be provided till they attain the age of 21 years. This assistance will also be provided to orphans up to 27 years of age.

One-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh per person will be provided to eligible inmates after completing 18 years of age and wishing to start or invest in start-ups.