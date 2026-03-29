Himachal Pradesh Budget Session: Cong MLA urges govt to deliberate on policy framework related to passive euthanasia

The sensitive issue of passive euthanasia came to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during Zero Hour on Saturday, as Congress MLA Malender Rajan urged the state government to deliberate on a policy framework in light of the case of Harish Rana, the first Indian to get a nod for passive euthanasia, who died after 13 years in a coma on March 24.

The MLA from Indora in Kangra district referred to Rana’s case, which had drawn national attention after the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia, allowing withdrawal of life support under strict legal safeguards.

Rana’s family has a connection with Paleta village in Jaisingpur sub-division of Kangra district. His grandparents were shifted to Ghaziabad and Delhi in the early 70s.