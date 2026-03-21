Himachal Budget 2026-27: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focuses on rural poor, cuts outlay by Rs 3,586 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented the state budget for 2026-27, announcing a reduced outlay of Rs 54,928 crore compared to Rs 58,514 crore in the previous fiscal, marking a decline of Rs 3,586 crore.

Despite the contraction, Sukhu emphasised that the budget is strongly focused on strengthening the rural economy and uplifting the most vulnerable sections. He blamed the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for the reduced size of the budget.

A key highlight of the budget is the proposed launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar’ initiative, aimed at identifying and supporting the poorest of the poor families. “Around 1 lakh such families will be brought under the state government’s direct welfare ambit. These families will be entitled to 300 units of free electricity and benefits under the third phase of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women,” Sukhu said.