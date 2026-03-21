Himachal Budget 2026-27: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focuses on rural poor, cuts outlay by Rs 3,586 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar’ scheme for 1 lakh very poor families in the state.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMar 21, 2026 04:09 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh SukhuHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo)
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented the state budget for 2026-27, announcing a reduced outlay of Rs 54,928 crore compared to Rs 58,514 crore in the previous fiscal, marking a decline of Rs 3,586 crore.

Despite the contraction, Sukhu emphasised that the budget is strongly focused on strengthening the rural economy and uplifting the most vulnerable sections. He blamed the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for the reduced size of the budget.

A key highlight of the budget is the proposed launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar’ initiative, aimed at identifying and supporting the poorest of the poor families. “Around 1 lakh such families will be brought under the state government’s direct welfare ambit. These families will be entitled to 300 units of free electricity and benefits under the third phase of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister noted that Himachal Pradesh currently has around 2.65 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, and said that the government is working to expand welfare coverage without altering eligibility criteria by identifying the “very poor” among them. Approximately 26,000–27,000 families still lack pucca houses, including nearly 10,000 families not officially listed under the BPL category.

In a bid to boost farmers’ incomes, the government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key crops produced through natural farming. Wheat MSP has been raised from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, maize from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, Pangi “zau” from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, and turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150 per kg.

The fisheries sector also received significant attention, with a 70 per cent subsidy announced for boat purchases and transportation of fish to markets like Chandigarh and Delhi. A fisheries centre will be set up in Dehra, along with a Rs 1 crore corpus for trout farming and expansion of fish ponds.

Under Mission Green Himachal Pradesh, the government aims to increase forest cover from 29.5 per cent to 32 per cent through plantation on over 8,000 hectares. Eco-tourism projects will also be expanded, including a proposed lion safari near the upcoming zoo at Bankhandi in Kangra.

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Tourism infrastructure will be strengthened with a proposed Kangra Aero-City near the airport, helipads at all district headquarters, and a renewed focus on religious tourism.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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