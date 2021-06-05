Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Narinder Bragta dies of post-Covid complications

A two-time former minister and BJP legislator from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh, Narinder Bragta, died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, late Saturday night. He was also the Chief Whip of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. Born in September, 1952, Bragta was 69.

Bragta’s last rites will take place at his native village in Kotkhai, Sunday. His body is expected to reach his native village on Sunday.

According to Bragta’s family members, he had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney-related complications at PGIMER for over a month.

Bragta’s son Chetan announced his father’s death on his Facebook page this morning.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while paying condolences to the bereaved family, said, “BJP has lost a very sincere leader who always worked for the development of the area and people of his constituency”.

Bragta was first elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 1999. Considered Himachal Pradesh’s former chief minister PK Dhumal’s loyalist, Bragta had also remained Minister for Horticulture department in the PK Dhumal-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003. He also held a ministerial berth again in the Dhumal-led BJP government from 2007 till 2012.

Himachal’s former chief minister PK Dhumal also expressed grief at Bragta’s demise.