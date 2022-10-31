Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Rebels in Kangra to upset BJP apple cart

EVEN as ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) honed up its chances of a repeat by inducting leaders from other parties in its outfit, the move backfired at several places in Kangra, where claimants for party’s tickets have rebelled against official nominees posing a challenge to the saffron party.

While BJP succeeded in placating Anil Chaudhary, party’s block president, it has at least five more rebels in 15 Kangra segments, who are contesting as Independents. The party was not able to placate them. Chaudhary withdrew his nomination papers on the last day of withdrawals on Saturday. Chaudhary had revolted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-turned-BJP nominee from Dharamshala, Rakesh Chaudhary, whom the BJP has inducted to hone up its prospects ahead of elections. The party nominated him by dumping sitting MLA Vishal Nehria. The BJP also inducted Congress’ acting president of Kangra district Pawan Kajal and nominated him from Kangra Assembly segment.

The party also tried to strengthen itself by inducting an Independent Hoshiar Singh from Dehra. They swapped seats to quell rebellion in the unit. Incumbent Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, who is a sitting MLA from Nurpur has been shifted to Fatehpur. Former block president of BJP from Nurpur, Ranvir Singh Nikka, who was openly rebelling against Pathania has been allotted the party ticket from Nurpur. However, this strategy has backfired in some parts of Kangra. In Dharamshala, the entire BJP block unit resigned as office bearers. Two local leaders from Dharamshala including block president of BJP Anil Chaudhary, and district ST Morcha president Vipin Nehria filed their nomination papers as Independents. While Chaudhary withdrew, Nehria is still in fray. The party also faced rebellion in Dehra against Hoshiar Singh. The party was forced to nominate former BJP MLA Ravinder Ravi from Jawalamukhi Assembly segment and Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhwala was shifted to Dehra. Left without a party ticket, Hoshiar Singh once against quit BJP and filed nominations. In Indora segment also, rebellion was reported as former MLA Manohar Dhiman filed his nominations as an Independent. In Kangra Assembly segment, where BJP brought in Pawan Kajal, the Zila Parishad member and BJP leader Kulbhash Chaudhary filed nominations as an Independent. The BJP is facing rebellion in Dharamshala, Kangra, Dehra, Indora and Fatehpur.

Party candidate from Dharmashala, Rakesh Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the BJP had no rebels. “We have placated everyone except only one,” he said while gesturing to Vishal Nehria, who was canvassing with Chaudhary in Mc Leodganj on Saturday. Nehria said, “We all are together. There is no rebellion. We are moving strong towards a repeat.”