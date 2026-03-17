Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to present HP Budget on Saturday

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday said that after a month-long break, the second phase of the 11th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Wednesday. He said that discussions on the Governor’s Address will take place on March 18, 19, and 20, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will reply to the debate on March 20. On March 21 (Saturday) at 11 am, the Chief Minister will present the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026–2027 in the House.

He informed that a total of 13 sittings will be held during this phase. Including the three sittings held earlier, the ongoing Budget Session will have a total of 16 sittings.