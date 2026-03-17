Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to present HP Budget on Saturday

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Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday said that after a month-long break, the second phase of the 11th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Wednesday. He said that discussions on the Governor’s Address will take place on March 18, 19, and 20, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will reply to the debate on March 20. On March 21 (Saturday) at 11 am, the Chief Minister will present the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026–2027 in the House.
He informed that a total of 13 sittings will be held during this phase. Including the three sittings held earlier, the ongoing Budget Session will have a total of 16 sittings.
“General discussion on the Budget Estimates for 2026–27 will be held on March 23, 24, and 25, and concluded on March 25. Discussions and voting on the demands for grants will take place on March 27, 28, and 30. On March 30, apart from voting on the demands, the Appropriation Bill will also be introduced, discussed, and passed. March 31 has been earmarked for Private Members’ Business, while government and legislative work will be taken up on April 1 and 2,” Pathania said.
The Speaker further stated that a total of 834 notices related to questions have been received from members so far, including 665 starred and 169 unstarred questions. These also include 125 notices (111 starred and 14 unstarred) carried forward from the previous phase. All notices have been received through the online system and forwarded to the government for necessary action as per rules.
Additionally, eight notices under Rule 62, three under Rule 101, and five under Rule 130 have also been received and sent to the government for further action.
He said that the questions raised by members largely pertain to key issues such as the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, merger of HP Board schools with CBSE, construction of roads and bridges, DPRs of approved roads, upgradation of colleges, schools and health institutions, filling of vacant posts, tourism, horticulture, drinking water supply, prevention of drug abuse among youth, rising crime, solar energy, and transport services. Members have also highlighted important issues concerning their respective constituencies.
Pathania appealed to both treasury and opposition members to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the session by extending constructive cooperation and utilising the House time for meaningful discussions on issues concerning the state. He also urged the government to provide factual and prompt replies to the issues raised by members.
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