HP secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore: Sukhu

The CM said the state would now have to take tough decisions to increase revenue along with ensuring efficient financial management.

5 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 10:54 AM IST
sukhvinder singh sukhuThe CM also said the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the NABARD office before March 15, 2026. (Photo: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday chaired a meeting of MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts on the first day of the first session to finalise priorities for the financial year 2026-27. He said that during 2025-26, the state government has already secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore. Out of these, 55 MLA-priority projects worth Rs 512.31 crore were related to the Public Works Department, while 18 projects worth Rs 201.56 crore pertained to the Jal Shakti Department.

The CM also said the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the NABARD office before March 15, 2026. He said the state was also making efforts to get more MLA-priority projects approved by NABARD by March 2026.

Sukhu said in these three years the present state government had focused on public welfare policies, transparent governance and wide-ranging reforms. The government policies’ aim was to strengthen the state’s economy, empower youth and women, provide security to weaker sections and establish Himachal as a prosperous, green-energy and economically self-reliant state. He said the government was committed to rapid, inclusive and sustainable development in all sectors and for every section of society.

Addressing the MLAs and officers in the meeting, Sukhu expressed serious concern over the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to stop the RDG (Revenue Deficit Grant) provided to states under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. Stopping it for the first time was unjust to hill states including Himachal Pradesh, which face difficult geographical conditions. He said Himachal contributes significantly to environmental protection by imposing a complete ban on tree felling and also supplies water to other states through rivers originating here. In such circumstances, discontinuing the RDG was against the interests of the state, the CM said.

He said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended an RDG of Rs 37,199 crore for the state. Additionally, during the COVID-19 period, the previous BJP government received Rs 11,431 crore as RDG based on the interim report of the Finance Commission. He said stopping this grant would cause a loss of nearly Rs. 50,000 crore to the state.

Meanwhile, the CM said the state would now have to take tough decisions to increase revenue along with ensuring efficient financial management. He criticised the Union Budget, and said it ignores the middle class and farmers. Agriculture and horticulture were the backbone of the state’s economy, yet the Budget has neither provided subsidies for orchardists nor mentioned infrastructure development for them. He also said no concrete announcement was made regarding the expansion of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi railway projects.

Una district

  • MLA Chintpurni Sudarshan Babloo: completion of the Stothar Bridge and the Chowki-Manyar college, construction of a sub fire station at Jol
  • MLA Gagret Rakesh Kalia: completion of Bhadrakali ITI building and buildings of six Government Senior Secondary Schools, sewerage facilities at Daulatpur Chowk and Mubarakpur
  • MLA Una Satpal Satti: sewerage scheme for Una Municipal Corporation, construction of the Santoshgarh-Una bridge, completion of the BDO office building, strengthening of the Bhabhaur Sahib irrigation scheme and the city’s drainage system
  • MLA Kutlehar Vivek Sharma: completion of Bangana’s sewerage scheme, strengthening of Bangana-Shantla and Thanakalan-Bhakra roads, opening of a Sub-Judge Court at Bangana

Hamirpur district

  • MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar demanded early construction of the Ladraur-Patta drinking water scheme and strengthening of basic infrastructure in Bhoranj Nagar Panchayat. He also sought construction of a new Sub-Judge Court building, a sewerage scheme and thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs. 23.75 crore for a Critical Care Unit in Bhoranj.
  • MLA Sujanpur Ranjit Singh requested early completion of the BDO office and PHC Chabutra buildings. He demanded up-gradation of the Tauni Devi-Uhal Kakkar Jangalberi road and filling of vacant doctor posts in Tauni Devi and Sujanpur hospitals.
  • MLA Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal sought construction of new bus stands at Barsar and Bhota. He also requested strengthening of health services, construction of a new building for Rally Jajri School and starting PHC Chakmoh. He demanded Volvo bus service from Deotsidh and a bus service between Barsar and AIIMS.

Sirmaur district

  • MLA Pachhad Reena Kashyap: demanded promotion of tourism, completion of Habban’s Government Senior Secondary School building
  • MLA Nahan Ajay Solanki: establishment of a cardiology department and filling of staff nurse posts at Nahan Medical College, requested construction of the Bhojpur Bridge
  • MLA Shree Renukaji Vinay Kumar: promotion of religious tourism and de-silting of Shree Renukaji Lake, completion of the process to bring lions to Shree Renukaji Zoo, strengthening of health services at Adarsh Health Institute Sangrah, construction of a college building and bus stand at Dadahu, opening of an electricity division at Sangrah
  • MLA Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram Chaudhary: completion of under-construction educational institution buildings, completion of Navghat Bridge, repairing of Giri irrigation canals, and improvement in Paonta industrial area’s power load

Live Blog
