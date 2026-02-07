HP secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore: Sukhu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday chaired a meeting of MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts on the first day of the first session to finalise priorities for the financial year 2026-27. He said that during 2025-26, the state government has already secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore. Out of these, 55 MLA-priority projects worth Rs 512.31 crore were related to the Public Works Department, while 18 projects worth Rs 201.56 crore pertained to the Jal Shakti Department.
The CM also said the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the NABARD office before March 15, 2026. He said the state was also making efforts to get more MLA-priority projects approved by NABARD by March 2026.
Sukhu said in these three years the present state government had focused on public welfare policies, transparent governance and wide-ranging reforms. The government policies’ aim was to strengthen the state’s economy, empower youth and women, provide security to weaker sections and establish Himachal as a prosperous, green-energy and economically self-reliant state. He said the government was committed to rapid, inclusive and sustainable development in all sectors and for every section of society.
Addressing the MLAs and officers in the meeting, Sukhu expressed serious concern over the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to stop the RDG (Revenue Deficit Grant) provided to states under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. Stopping it for the first time was unjust to hill states including Himachal Pradesh, which face difficult geographical conditions. He said Himachal contributes significantly to environmental protection by imposing a complete ban on tree felling and also supplies water to other states through rivers originating here. In such circumstances, discontinuing the RDG was against the interests of the state, the CM said.
He said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended an RDG of Rs 37,199 crore for the state. Additionally, during the COVID-19 period, the previous BJP government received Rs 11,431 crore as RDG based on the interim report of the Finance Commission. He said stopping this grant would cause a loss of nearly Rs. 50,000 crore to the state.
Meanwhile, the CM said the state would now have to take tough decisions to increase revenue along with ensuring efficient financial management. He criticised the Union Budget, and said it ignores the middle class and farmers. Agriculture and horticulture were the backbone of the state’s economy, yet the Budget has neither provided subsidies for orchardists nor mentioned infrastructure development for them. He also said no concrete announcement was made regarding the expansion of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi railway projects.
