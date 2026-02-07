HP secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore: Sukhu

The CM also said the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the NABARD office before March 15, 2026. (Photo: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday chaired a meeting of MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts on the first day of the first session to finalise priorities for the financial year 2026-27. He said that during 2025-26, the state government has already secured approval from NABARD for 73 projects worth Rs 713.87 crore. Out of these, 55 MLA-priority projects worth Rs 512.31 crore were related to the Public Works Department, while 18 projects worth Rs 201.56 crore pertained to the Jal Shakti Department.

The CM also said the allocated budget should be fully utilised and reimbursement claims should be submitted to the NABARD office before March 15, 2026. He said the state was also making efforts to get more MLA-priority projects approved by NABARD by March 2026.