Himachal’s apple crop hit due to delay in flowering, rising temp, say experts

Every year, a commission agent from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur visits the Bhattakuffer fruit market in Shimla to trade in apples on a commission basis.

This year, however, Abdul sent his two brothers back to Saharanpur before the apple season ended. The reason was a sharp decline in apple arrivals and market business.

“I cannot tell exactly how much I earned last year, but one thing is certain: business this time is barely 30 to 40 per cent of what we did here last year.” Abdul was bidding for a lot of around 20 apple cartons at an open auction at the fruit market along National Highway-5 near Dhalli on the outskirts of Shimla.