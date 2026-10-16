Himachal’s apple crop hit due to delay in flowering, rising temp, say experts

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The state had recorded an apple production of 4.20 LMT by October 2025.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 04:24 PM IST
The state’s average apple productivity remains around four to five tonnes per hectare.(Credits: Wikimedia commons)The state’s average apple productivity remains around four to five tonnes per hectare.(Credits: Wikimedia commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Every year, a commission agent from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur visits the Bhattakuffer fruit market in Shimla to trade in apples on a commission basis.

This year, however, Abdul sent his two brothers back to Saharanpur before the apple season ended. The reason was a sharp decline in apple arrivals and market business.

“I cannot tell exactly how much I earned last year, but one thing is certain: business this time is barely 30 to 40 per cent of what we did here last year.” Abdul was bidding for a lot of around 20 apple cartons at an open auction at the fruit market along National Highway-5 near Dhalli on the outskirts of Shimla.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Nearly 80 km away, in Kotgarh, progressive horticulturist and a pioneer in apple cultivation Hari Chand Roach echoed similar concerns. Kotgarh is said to be one of the state’s prominent apple-producing areas.

“This year, I harvested barely 20 per cent of the crop I obtained from my orchard last year. Last year, my total production was about 3,000 universal cartons of 20 kg each. This year, I have harvested only around 800 boxes… apple growers across the state have reported similarly low production.”

The experiences of Abdul and Roach reflect the severe downturn in the state’s apple economy this season.

Also Read | Shimla apple grower wins Rs 3.52 lakh relief after buyers ‘withhold’ payment for 352 boxes

Experts attribute the decline primarily to adverse weather conditions, including untimely frost, inadequate winter chilling, insufficient soil moisture, and temperature fluctuations. These factors affect flowering and subsequent development of the fruit.

Story continues below this ad

Director of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, Satish Kumar Sharma said, “The state recorded an overall apple production of 6.99 lakh metric tonnes in 2025. By September 14, 2025, around 4.20 lakh metric tonnes had arrived in the markets. In contrast, market arrivals this year had reached only 1.29 lakh metric tonnes by October 14.”

“The state was expecting an apple crop of 3.50 lakh to four lakh metric tonnes this year. However, the trend in market arrivals does not indicate that we will be able to achieve the target.” He expressed hope that the production would improve in the coming years.

Also Read | Four months ahead of monsoon: Experts sensitise apple farmers to keep fungal diseases Alternaria and Marssonina at bay

Horticulture scientist Dr Usha Sharma, in-charge of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Rohru, said weather-related stress was a major factor, but other issues also contributed to the decline. “Several lower-altitude apple-growing areas, particularly in parts of Solan, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kullu and Sirmaur districts, were severely affected. Last year in some areas, flowering occurred in September and October, instead of the standard period in March and April. In other areas, where flowering took place at the appropriate time, rising temperatures adversely affected blossoms and fruit setting,” she told The Indian Express.

She also pointed to premature leaf fall reported in several apple-growing areas last year, partly associated with fungal diseases such as Alternaria. The loss of healthy foliage, which is essential for nutrient storage and the development of the following season’s crop, may also have contributed to lower production this year, Dr Sharma said.

Story continues below this ad

Experts said inadequate cold-temperature hours during winter, water stress during flowering and fruit setting, ageing orchards, disease incidence and the use of old or inferior planting material were additional concerns. They stressed the need for healthy, virus-free plants, improved nursery infrastructure, orchard rejuvenation and better water management.

Also Read | Why Himachal CM Sukhu asked the Centre for 100% import duty on apples

The state’s average apple productivity remains around four to five tonnes per hectare. This stays considerably below the reported productivity of 40 to 50 tonnes per hectare in some high-performing orchards in countries like China and the United States.

An orchardist, Suresh Guthan, said, “Improving planting material, adopting modern orchard-management practices, and strengthening disease surveillance would be crucial to improving productivity and making apple cultivation more resilient to changing climatic conditions.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments