Alcohol use highest in Himachal, Punjab above national average, shows survey

While about one in every five men in Punjab consumes alcohol, the figure drops to nearly one in every six in Haryana, highlighting sharp regional differences in drinking habits.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 3, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh alcohol consumption, NFHS-6 alcohol data, alcohol consumption in Himachal Pradesh, NFHS-6 survey, Punjab alcohol consumption, Haryana alcohol consumption, rural alcohol consumption, National Family Health Survey, alcohol prevalence India, alcohol statistics IndiaCompared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), Himachal Pradesh has seen a slight dip from 31.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent, but continues to report the highest prevalence among the three states.(File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly one in three men in Himachal Pradesh consumes alcohol, significantly higher than the national average of one in five, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24.

The hill state remains the highest among the three states in the region in terms of alcohol consumption, ahead of Punjab and Haryana, despite a marginal decline since the previous survey.

The latest survey, released last month, found that 30.2 per cent of men aged 15 years and above in Himachal Pradesh consume alcohol, compared with the national average of 18.9 per cent.

Also Read | Women in Haryana more financially independent, yet 1 in 7 wives still faces domestic violence

Compared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), Himachal Pradesh has seen a slight dip from 31.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent, but continues to report the highest prevalence among the three states.

The survey also highlights a rural-urban divide in the state, with 30.6 per cent of rural men consuming alcohol compared with 27.6 per cent in urban areas.

How do Punjab and Haryana fare

While about one in every five men in Punjab consumes alcohol, the figure drops to nearly one in every six in Haryana, highlighting sharp regional differences in drinking habits.

Punjab recorded 22.9 per cent, while Haryana stood at 17.5 per cent, the only one among the three neighbouring states to fall below the all-India average.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Nearly 1 in 3 Indian children still underweight: What NFHS-6 says about childhood nutrition

Punjab’s figures have remained largely stable, rising marginally from 22.8 per cent in NFHS-5 to 22.9 per cent in NFHS-6. Rural consumption remains higher at 24 per cent, compared with 21.1 per cent in urban areas.

Haryana recorded the lowest prevalence among the three states, though it has seen a slight increase from 16 per cent in NFHS-5 to 17.5 per cent in NFHS-6. Rural men (17.7 per cent) were marginally more likely to consume alcohol than urban men (17.2 per cent).

Among women, alcohol consumption remains low across the region. In Himachal Pradesh, 0.6 per cent of women reported consuming alcohol, compared with 0.3 per cent in Punjab and 0.2 per cent in Haryana. All three states remain below the national average of 1.1 per cent.

Multiple factors at play

Public health expert Professor Sonu Goel said Himachal Pradesh’s higher alcohol consumption is driven by a mix of policy and accessibility factors.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Key health and population indicators, anaemia data: What went missing from NFHS-6 findings

“One of the key reasons is the differential excise policy across states, which makes alcohol relatively more affordable and accessible in Himachal. Similar variations in taxation policies have also been observed in tobacco control, where tax structures influence consumption patterns,” Goel, Professor in the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh, said.

“Additionally, Himachal has a strong presence of cottage and home-based alcohol production, with greater operational flexibility for such traditional units. This increases the availability and accessibility of alcohol, contributing to higher consumption in the state,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments