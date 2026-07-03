Alcohol use highest in Himachal, Punjab above national average, shows survey

Compared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), Himachal Pradesh has seen a slight dip from 31.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent, but continues to report the highest prevalence among the three states.(File Photo)

Nearly one in three men in Himachal Pradesh consumes alcohol, significantly higher than the national average of one in five, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24.

The hill state remains the highest among the three states in the region in terms of alcohol consumption, ahead of Punjab and Haryana, despite a marginal decline since the previous survey.

The latest survey, released last month, found that 30.2 per cent of men aged 15 years and above in Himachal Pradesh consume alcohol, compared with the national average of 18.9 per cent.

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Compared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), Himachal Pradesh has seen a slight dip from 31.9 per cent to 30.2 per cent, but continues to report the highest prevalence among the three states.