ADB gives in-principle nod to fund tourism projects in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed for in-principle funding of tourism projects in Himachal Pradesh. Officials said that ADB has given an agreement for Rs 1,311.20 crore for various projects in the tourism department.

The state government has been laying special emphasis on developing tourist destinations in unexplored areas of the state. The CM said that this would help in sustainable development of the tourism sector, which has been one of the priority of its flagship schemes.

The bank will provide the amount under phase 1 of the proposed infrastructure development investment programme. Under phase 1, it will cover beautification of Palampur, convention centre at Dharamshala, thematic cum green Park at Pragpur, wellness centre at Dharamshala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali among others. To develop religious places, way side amenities and facilities at Baba Balak Nath, development and beautification of Shiv Dham at Mandi will also be carried out.