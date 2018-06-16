Himachal Pradesh: 21 Thane trekkers rescued, 1 dead.

A trekker from Thane, died at ITBP. (Representational) A trekker from Thane, died at ITBP. (Representational)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued 21 trekkers, mostly hailing from Maharashtra, besides two from Mexico, from Borasu Pass on the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border after receiving a distress call. One trekker from Thane, however, died due to high altitude sickness before he could be rescued.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kalpa, in Kinnaur District of Himachal Pradesh, Major (Dr) Avaninder Sharma, said a total of 22 trekkers were crossing over from Uttarakhand to Himachal and made a distress call to which ITBP personnel of a battalion stationed on the Himachal side responded. Assistant Tehsildar Sangla, Prem Sarita, identified the deceased as Harish Apte (33) from Thane, Maharashtra. “16 trekkers were brought to the ITBO base camp at Rani Kanda and nine of them were sent to Shimla. Six trekkers, apart from the body of the deceased, are being brought down to base camp,” she said.

She added that one of the rescued trekkers was from Delhi while the team leader was from Uttarakhand. The condition of the rescued trekkers was stable, sources said. ENS

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App