Himachal Pradesh: 179 roads blocked, 62 electricity distribution transformers & 59 drinking water affected

As many as 179 roads remained blocked across Himachal Pradesh till Tuesday evening, while 62 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 59 drinking water supply schemes reported affected as heavy monsoon rains continued battering the state on Tuesday, triggering a flash flood in Chamba town, disrupting public utilities across the state and prompting fresh weather warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The worst damage was reported from Mohalla Sultanpur in Chamba, where an overflowing seasonal nullah swelled into a flash flood following heavy rainfall, damaging two pucca houses, 26 other houses, one shop and a government building, while washing away or severely damaging more than three dozen vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers parked along the nullah.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said, “An alert was issued well in advance, but the unprecedented surge in the seasonal nullah caused extensive damage. Officials are clearing debris, rocks and silt from the affected area and assessing losses.”

Repaswal said vehicles parked in the open in the close vicinity of the seasonal nullah were washed away.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday took stock of the situation arising from a flash flood in Mohalla Sultanpur of Chamba, and directed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Sukhu urged the people to remain vigilant in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the coming days. He advised them not to venture near rivers, nallahs and seasonal khuds, as there is a risk to life due to the sudden rise in water levels.

The heavy rainfall also crippled infrastructure across Himachal.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 179 roads remained blocked across the state by Tuesday evening, although the number had improved from 230 blocked roads in the morning. Mandi district accounted for the highest number with 58 blocked roads, followed by Kullu (42) and Chamba (30).

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Due to transformer failure at stage-2 of Satluj Water Supply Project and heavy silt and flooding at the other water sources, there could be disturbance in water supply in Shimla for the next few days until the transformer issue is resolved, a statement issued by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Tuesday said.

The IMD has forecast continued wet weather and issued an orange alert for July 29 for Sirmaur district, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi under a yellow alert. On July 30, an orange alert has been issued for Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur, while Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan are under a yellow alert.

Similarly, heavy rain warnings continue for several districts until August 1.

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Meanwhile, authorities also issued a public advisory after the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II began releasing additional water from the Pulga Dam.

Around 27 cumecs of water was released through the radial gates, increasing the total discharge into the Parbati river to approximately 109 cumecs.

Officials warned that further releases could be made if inflows increase and urged residents, tourists and workers to stay away from riverbanks. Sirens and public announcements were deployed to alert people in vulnerable areas.

So far, landslides and flash floods have claimed 15 lives in Himachal since the onset of the monsoon on June 30.