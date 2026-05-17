128 gram panchayats elected unopposed, highest 42 in Shimla

The SEC, meanwhile, said a total of 420 candidates were elected unopposed to various posts under the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Bilaspur district. (File Photo)

As many as 128 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh have been elected “unopposed”, with Shimla district recording the highest number of unopposed gram panchayats at 42, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Saturday.

Sirmour district followed Shimla with 28 gram panchayats, Kinnaur (18), Lahaul and Spiti (17), and Solan (12), Una (5), Kullu (3) and Chamba, Mandi and Kangra (1 each).

In Kullu district, one panchayat each was elected unopposed in Nyoli, Shiyah and Ani blocks.

In Chamba district, Karwal gram panchayat under Salooni development block was declared elected unanimously, while Golanwa panchayat in Chauntra block of Mandi district also saw unanimous selection.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said, “The record of all the gram panchayats elected unopposed received from the field staff. The practice of electing the gram panchayats \unopposed is a welcome move.”