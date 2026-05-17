128 gram panchayats elected unopposed, highest 42 in Shimla

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As many as 128 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh have been elected “unopposed”, with Shimla district recording the highest number of unopposed gram panchayats at 42, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Saturday.
Sirmour district followed Shimla with 28 gram panchayats, Kinnaur (18), Lahaul and Spiti (17), and Solan (12), Una (5), Kullu (3) and Chamba, Mandi and Kangra (1 each).
In Kullu district, one panchayat each was elected unopposed in Nyoli, Shiyah and Ani blocks.
In Chamba district, Karwal gram panchayat under Salooni development block was declared elected unanimously, while Golanwa panchayat in Chauntra block of Mandi district also saw unanimous selection.
State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said, “The record of all the gram panchayats elected unopposed received from the field staff. The practice of electing the gram panchayats \unopposed is a welcome move.”
Shimla district Panchayat Officer Dr Vinay Kumar said, “The Chopal development block recorded the highest number with 10 unopposed panchayats. These include Khaddar, Bijmal, Kutah, Kyari (Shilan), Baghar (Chowki), Sarahan, Pandrara, Jawag Chamrog, Lachhog and Bohar panchayats.”
The SEC, meanwhile, said a total of 420 candidates were elected unopposed to various posts under the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Bilaspur district, including three pradhans, two up-pradhans and 415 ward members.
District Election Officer (Panchayat) and Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said, “As many as 420 candidates have been declared elected unanimously for different Panchayati Raj posts in the district. Chhandoh Gram Panchayat under the Ghumarwin development block earned the distinction of being the only panchayat in the district to be elected completely unopposed.”
Providing block-wise details, the Deputy Commissioner said: Under Sadar development block, 135 ward members were elected unanimously. In Ghumarwin block, one pradhan, one up-pradhan and 129 panchayat members were elected unopposed. Similarly, under Jhandutta development block, one pradhan and 96 panchayat members were elected unanimously, while under Shri Naina Devi Ji development block, one pradhan, one up-pradhan and 55 panchayat members were elected without contest.
The Deputy Commissioner said, “No candidate was elected unopposed for either the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti posts in the district.”
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