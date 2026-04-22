51 Urban Local Bodies in Himachal go to polls on May 17: SEC; MCC imposed

SEC says elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions will be announced after voter list finalised on April 27

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readChandigarhApr 22, 2026 08:03 AM IST
votingAdministrative restrictions have also been imposed in view of the upcoming elections. (Source: Express Archives)
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Himachal Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi on Tuesday announced that the elections to 51 Urban Local Bodies in Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 17, marking the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in urban areas.

The 51 Urban Local Bodies comprise the four Municipal Corporations of Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur, along with 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats.

Addressing a press conference here, Khachi said, “A total of 1,80,963 male and 1,79,882 female eligible voters would exercise their franchise. Additionally, 1,808 voters aged 18 will cast their votes for the first time. Voters can also verify their names and those of family members through the Sarathi mobile application.”

Khachi said, “As per the schedule, nomination papers will be filed on April 29, 30 and May 2 (till 3 pm). Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 4 from 10 am onwards, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 6 (from 10 am to 3 pm). Election symbols will be allotted immediately after the withdrawal process.”

“Polling will be held on May 17 from 7 am to 3 pm. The counting of votes for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats will be conducted the same day, while counting for the four Municipal Corporations will take place on May 31,” the SEC said.

The list of polling stations would be published on April 29, he added.

Khachi further said Rs 1 lakh expenditure limits have been fixed for candidates for the Municipal Corporation elections, Rs 75,000 for the Municipal Council elections and Rs 50,000 for the Nagar Panchayat elections.

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The SEC said, “The voter list for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will be finalised on April 27, following which elections are likely to be announced. As of now, only urban local body elections have been notified.”

Administrative restrictions have also been imposed in view of the upcoming elections.

According to the State Election Commission’s fresh orders, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), and District Panchayat Officers will not be allowed to leave district headquarters without prior permission. The order has come into effect immediately to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

ULB results will lay strong foundation for BJP for 2027 Assembly polls: Parmar

Moments after the SEC announced the urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh, BJP state vice-president and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said the Congress would face a decisive defeat in the elections and that the results would lay a strong foundation for the BJP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Welcoming the announcement of the election schedule, he said, “BJP leaders and workers are fully prepared to contest the urban local body elections with strength and commitment. BJP is a party that works among the people 365 days a year and is always prepared for elections.”

Parmar expressed confidence that under the leadership of Himachal BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the party would fight the elections with seriousness and a well-planned strategy.

Criticising the Congress government, Parmar said the government had been “attempting to delay” the elections to urban local bodies for the past three to four months.

Termed the tenure of the Congress government as “completely anti-people”, the BJP leader said, “The Congress government has made life difficult for the common people by increasing water tariffs and imposing multiple taxes and charges. BJP will take these anti-people decisions to the forefront in the electoral battle and strongly raise public issues.”

Urban Local Body Elections 2026 Schedule

Activity ——————————————————————-Date / Time

Nomination papers filing——April 29, April 30, and May 2, 2026 (11:00 am – 3:00 pm)

Scrutiny of nominations —————————May 4 (from 10:00 am onwards)

Withdrawal of candidature ————————May 6(before 3:00 pm)

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Final list of candidates & symbols —————-May 6 (after withdrawal deadline)

Polling stations list publication ——————-On or before April 29

Polling (if required) ————————————May 17 (7:00 am – 3:00 pm)

Counting of votes (Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats) —–May 17 (immediately after poll closes)

Counting of votes (Municipal Corporations) ——May 31 (from 9:00 am onwards)

District ——–Municipal Corporations (4)

Kangra——–Dharamshala

Kangra ——–Palampur

Mandi ———Mandi

Solan ———-Solan

District————–Municipal Councils (25)

Bilaspur: Bilaspur, Shri Naina Devi Ji, Ghumarwin

Chamba: Dalhousie

Hamirpur: Sujanpur

Kangra: Dehra, Jawalamukhi, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Nurpur

Kullu: Kullu, Manali

Mandi: Nerchowk, Jogindernagar, Sundernagar, Sarkaghat

Sirmaur: Nahan, Paonta Sahib

Solan: Parwanoo, Nalagarh

Una: Santokhgarh, Mehatpur Basdehra

Shimla District: Rampur, Theog

District————Nagar Panchayats (22)

Bilaspur: Talai

Chamba: Chuari

Hamirpur: Bhota

Kangra: Shahpur

Kullu: Bhuntar, Banjar, Nirmand

Mandi: Rewalsar, Karsog

Sirmaur: Rajgarh

Solan: Arki, Kandaghat

Una: Daulatpur Chowk, Tahliwal, Gagret, Amb

Shimla: Kotkhai, Chopal, Nerwa, Chirgaon, Jubbal, Sunni

Source: State Election Commission, Himachal Pradesh

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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