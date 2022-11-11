scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Himachal polls: PU to grant attendance to all Himachali students today

The attendance would be granted to students from Himachal as it would take a lot of time for them to travel their hometowns to cast their franchise and then return to the university.

Panjab University has issued an order to all heads of its teaching departments and regional centres to grant attendance to students of Himachal Pradesh on November 11, so that they can cast their vote in the November 12 Assembly elections.

The order came after Harshdeep Singh Baath, vice president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) wrote a memorandum to the office of Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) stating that attendance be granted on November 11 to students from Himachal as it would take a lot of time for them to travel their hometowns to cast their franchise and then return to the university.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 08:54:51 am
