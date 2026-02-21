Himachal Police’s Anti-Chitta’ Campaign: Eight more traffickers detained — total 96 since November last

The Himachal Police urged citizens, especially the youth, to share any information related to chitta or other narcotics on 112 or by contacting the nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential, the spokesperson added. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police has detained eight drug traffickers, taking the number of habitual and organised drug traffickers detained under the PIT-NDPS Act to 96, since the launch of the ‘Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan’ on November 15 last year, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, under stringent legal provisions, preventive detention orders were issued against eight notorious drug traffickers, and in a well-planned and coordinated statewide operation to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks, five traffickers were detained in Shimla district, while one each in Dehra, Nurpur and Una.

The operation involved close inter-district coordination, accurate intelligence inputs and a clearly defined legal strategy to disrupt the organised drug supply chain in the state, the spokesperson said.