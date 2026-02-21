Himachal Police’s Anti-Chitta’ Campaign: Eight more traffickers detained — total 96 since November last

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Himachal Pradesh Police has detained eight drug traffickers, taking the number of habitual and organised drug traffickers detained under the PIT-NDPS Act to 96, since the launch of the ‘Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan’ on November 15 last year, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.
According to the spokesperson, under stringent legal provisions, preventive detention orders were issued against eight notorious drug traffickers, and in a well-planned and coordinated statewide operation to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks, five traffickers were detained in Shimla district, while one each in Dehra, Nurpur and Una.
The operation involved close inter-district coordination, accurate intelligence inputs and a clearly defined legal strategy to disrupt the organised drug supply chain in the state, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “Sixty-five drug traffickers were detained under the PIT-NDPS Act till December 2025. In 2026, action has so far been taken against 31 more traffickers. With this, the total number of habitual and organised drug traffickers detained under these stringent laws has reached 96, reflecting the sustained and determined efforts of the state police to curb drug trafficking.”
“A detailed investigation is underway to verify the movable and immovable properties of the detained traffickers. Any assets found to have been acquired using proceeds from illegal drug activities will be seized as per the law. The move aims not only to penalise offenders but also to dismantle and permanently disrupt their financial networks,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the operation underscores the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards organised drug trafficking. “The police will continue to take strict action against habitual and notorious traffickers by breaking their criminal networks, money trails and supply chains to ensure a safe, healthy and drug-free future for the youth,” the spokesperson said.
The Himachal Police urged citizens, especially the youth, to share any information related to chitta or other narcotics on 112 or by contacting the nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential, the spokesperson added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aiden Markram has overcome criticism and struggles to become a confident and valuable team member for South Africa. Despite almost quitting cricket in his childhood, he has matured and embraced leadership, becoming a key player and a redemption tale for the team.