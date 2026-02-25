AI Summit fallout: Himachal Police detain Delhi cops over ‘unauthorised’ arrests of Youth Congress workers in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Police produced the detained Delhi Police personnel at the district court in Shimla.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Himachal Delhi copsHeavy police personnel at Shimla district court in Chakkar, where Delhi police personnel were brought (Express photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Himachal Pradesh Police Wednesday detained a team of Delhi Police personnel who allegedly arrested three Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers from Rohru in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit last week. The detained officers were produced in the district court at Chakkar in Shimla.

A senior Himachal Police officer told The Indian Express, “The Delhi Police arrested three people from Rohru in Shimla without following proper procedures. The state police intercepted the Delhi police personnel and three arrested youths near the Kandaghat area in Solan. They have all been produced in the district court of Shimla.”

“So far, we have not lodged any FIR against the Delhi Police personnel,” the officer added.

A source said, “The Shimla police have filed a private complaint in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-2, Ekansh Kapil, mentioning the sequence of events pertaining to the arrest of Youth Congress workers by Delhi police from Rohru in Shimla district. The court is yet to deliver any decision on the application of Shimla police.”

Sources further said the Youth Congress workers taken into custody by the Delhi police are not residents of Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, four IYC workers were arrested for allegedly breaching security at the Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, and raising “anti-national” slogans, according to police. The police Monday announced the arrest of another IYC worker from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A dedicated team of the New Delhi district has been working to nab the remaining accused, conducting raids across the NCR and other states to apprehend them. Police said some of them have been identified. The police earlier said they had recovered T-shirts and posters used in the IYC protest from a car belonging to one of the arrested accused.

Story continues below this ad

A team of Delhi Police visited Himachal Pradesh Sunday, inquiring if the men gathered there before coming to the AI Summit for the protest.

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress to four-day police custody in connection with the protest at the India AI Impact Summit. In the grounds of arrest provided to Chib, the Delhi Police called him the “main conspirator and mastermind of the incident”.

The incident occurred at 12.30 pm Friday when a group of six-eight men wearing jackets and sweaters entered Hall Number 7 of the venue.

The accused were allegedly wearing T-shirts bearing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. They allegedly removed their jackets and sweaters after entering the AI Expo Hall at the venue, where they began shouting slogans and then protested shirtless.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments