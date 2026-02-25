AI Summit fallout: Himachal Police detain Delhi cops over ‘unauthorised’ arrests of Youth Congress workers in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Police Wednesday detained a team of Delhi Police personnel who allegedly arrested three Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers from Rohru in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit last week. The detained officers were produced in the district court at Chakkar in Shimla.

A senior Himachal Police officer told The Indian Express, “The Delhi Police arrested three people from Rohru in Shimla without following proper procedures. The state police intercepted the Delhi police personnel and three arrested youths near the Kandaghat area in Solan. They have all been produced in the district court of Shimla.”

“So far, we have not lodged any FIR against the Delhi Police personnel,” the officer added.

A source said, “The Shimla police have filed a private complaint in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-2, Ekansh Kapil, mentioning the sequence of events pertaining to the arrest of Youth Congress workers by Delhi police from Rohru in Shimla district. The court is yet to deliver any decision on the application of Shimla police.”

Sources further said the Youth Congress workers taken into custody by the Delhi police are not residents of Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, four IYC workers were arrested for allegedly breaching security at the Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, and raising “anti-national” slogans, according to police. The police Monday announced the arrest of another IYC worker from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A dedicated team of the New Delhi district has been working to nab the remaining accused, conducting raids across the NCR and other states to apprehend them. Police said some of them have been identified. The police earlier said they had recovered T-shirts and posters used in the IYC protest from a car belonging to one of the arrested accused.

A team of Delhi Police visited Himachal Pradesh Sunday, inquiring if the men gathered there before coming to the AI Summit for the protest.

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress to four-day police custody in connection with the protest at the India AI Impact Summit. In the grounds of arrest provided to Chib, the Delhi Police called him the “main conspirator and mastermind of the incident”.

The incident occurred at 12.30 pm Friday when a group of six-eight men wearing jackets and sweaters entered Hall Number 7 of the venue.

The accused were allegedly wearing T-shirts bearing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. They allegedly removed their jackets and sweaters after entering the AI Expo Hall at the venue, where they began shouting slogans and then protested shirtless.