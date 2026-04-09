‘Beyond the Uniform’: 12 Himachal Police’s amateur artists showcase over 300 artworks

The exhibition is an initiative by the state police department to provide a public platform to the latent talent of its personnel, particularly in painting and sculptur

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readChandigarhApr 9, 2026 05:20 PM IST
HC varun katochArtists police personnel discussing each other's artworks at the exhibition. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)
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A first-of-its-kind exhibition, titled “Beyond the Uniform”, showcasing over 300 artworks by at least 12 amateur artists, all Himachal Pradesh Police personnel, at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, has been drawing a wide range of admirers.

The three-day exhibition features portraits, watercolour and oil paintings, Mandala art, illusion art, sketches and wooden creations.

Inaugurated by officiating DGP Ashok Tewarion Tuesday, the exhibition is an initiative by the state police department to provide a public platform to the latent talent of its personnel, particularly in painting and sculpture.

“None of us has undergone any formal training in fine arts or painting, but one thing is common among us — the passion for the arts since our school days. This is the first time I am displaying my work in a well-organised exhibition. It not only provides us a platform, but also brings together police personnel passionate about art,” said Constable Prem Lata, posted at the Cyber Cell police station in Kullu, who exhibited her paintings and portraits.

HC Varun Katoch 2 HC Varun Katoch, Constables Hemant Negi at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)

A tourist from London purchased an artwork by Prem Lata.

Head Constable Varun Katoch, deployed in the security of the Dalai Lama Temple in Dharamshala, said, “It was only last month that we were informed by our unit leaders about the exhibition, exclusively for police personnel. Earlier, I never heard of such an initiative. My unit leader, aware of my interest in painting, recommended my name. I came here with my amateur artworks, and visitors seem particularly fascinated by the Mandala works of DSP Geetanjali Thakur.”

HC Varun Katoch 3 ASP Sunil Negi is standing next to his paintings. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)

Constables Vivek Wardhan and Deepika Pandit from Palampur and Bilaspur, respectively, displayed portraits and illusion art.

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“I never attended any professional art classes, but have been creating illusion-based paintings since my school days. Finding time for such hobbies, alongside demanding police duties, is difficult. Some of the works displayed here took two to three months to complete,” Deepika Pandit said.

“The exhibition not only provides a platform to these police personnel, but also gives them confidence that their artwork holds commercial value. ‘Beyond the Uniform’ conveys that police personnel are not limited to sticks and guns; they can also visualise and create art. While the department has platforms for singing, dancing and theatre, there has been none for painters,” said ASP (Communication), Shimla, Sunil Negi, who conceptualised the event and also displayed around 50 watercolour and oil paintings.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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