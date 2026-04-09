‘Beyond the Uniform’: 12 Himachal Police’s amateur artists showcase over 300 artworks

A first-of-its-kind exhibition, titled “Beyond the Uniform”, showcasing over 300 artworks by at least 12 amateur artists, all Himachal Pradesh Police personnel, at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, has been drawing a wide range of admirers.

The three-day exhibition features portraits, watercolour and oil paintings, Mandala art, illusion art, sketches and wooden creations.

Inaugurated by officiating DGP Ashok Tewarion Tuesday, the exhibition is an initiative by the state police department to provide a public platform to the latent talent of its personnel, particularly in painting and sculpture.

“None of us has undergone any formal training in fine arts or painting, but one thing is common among us — the passion for the arts since our school days. This is the first time I am displaying my work in a well-organised exhibition. It not only provides us a platform, but also brings together police personnel passionate about art,” said Constable Prem Lata, posted at the Cyber Cell police station in Kullu, who exhibited her paintings and portraits.