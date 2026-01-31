Ahead of panchayat polls, CM Sukhu govt shifts focus to rural areas

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday directed the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to begin the fourth phase of the Below Poverty Line identification survey from February 1, 2026 even as he directed all departments to complete pending development works in rural areas within the next three months.

Chairing a meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Sukhu said that his government was committed to ensuring that every eligible family was included in the BPL list so they could benefit from various government welfare schemes. “The survey is being conducted in five phases to ensure that no deserving poor family is deprived of its rightful entitlements,” he added.

In the first three phases of the survey, a total of 59,829 BPL families have been included in the BPL list. District-wise, 2,204 families have been identified in Bilaspur, 13,786 in Chamba, 3,480 in Hamirpur, 10,807 in Kangra, 1,109 in Kinnaur, 2,957 in Kullu, 206 in Lahaul-Spiti, 12,045 in Mandi, 4,522 in Shimla, 1,277 in Sirmaur, 1,567 in Solan, and 5,869 families in Una district.

Sukhu said that families eligible for inclusion in the BPL list include orphans up to the age of 27 years, households with members above the age of 59 years, and families with members with disabilities aged between 27 and 59 years. “Additionally, families headed by women with no adult male members between 27 and 59 years of age, as well as families where the head of the household has a disability of 50 per cent or more, are also to be covered under BPL,” he added.

Sukhu further mentioned that families who worked for at least 100 days under MGNREGA during the previous financial year will be considered eligible.

Households with earning members suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, muscular dystrophy, haemophilia, or any other condition resulting in permanent disability will also be included. The government has also decided to include families living in concrete houses who have received financial assistance under state or central housing schemes.

Earlier, reviewing the progress of sectoral schemes, Sukhu noted that nearly 90 per cent of state’s population resides in rural areas, making focused attention on villages essential.

During the review, it was found that several works sanctioned under schemes such as the Backward Area Sub Plan, MPLAD, Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana, Local Area Development Fund, Mukhya Mantri Gram Path Yojana and other MLA-funded programmes were either yet to begin or were progressing at slow pace, despite funds having been released.

Sukhu expressed concern over delays in small but crucial works, including installation of hand pumps, laying of footpaths, drains, building community halls, retaining walls, irrigation canals, footbridges and village roads. He said these need-based works directly impact daily life in villages and are vital for strengthening rural infrastructure and last-mile delivery.

Planning Secretary Abhishek Jain said, “As a result of intensified monitoring, 18,262 works were completed between October 2025 and January 15, 2026. Most pending works had been completed or accelerated, with the remaining expected to finish within three months.”