Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections: Sirmaur tops polling in Phase 1 with 20.22% voter turnout

The Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections will be held in three phases, with the second phase on May 28 and the third on May 30.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaMay 26, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat electionsBekhlu Ram, 89, and his wife Bujji Devi, 80, showing their inked fingers after voting for the Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections at Barrot in Mandi. (Express photo by Saurabh Parashar)
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Himachal Pradesh recorded 18.90 per cent voter turnout by 9. 45 am in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections across 1,293 panchayats on Tuesday, with Sirmaur district leading at 20.22 per cent.

The lowest turnout of 14.21 per cent was recorded in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, where polling is being conducted in 17 panchayats.

“Lower districts, including Kangra, Una, parts of Bilaspur, Sirmour, Baddi, and Nalagarh in Solan, witnessed early morning enthusiasm to avoid scorching heat and heatwave conditions,” an official said.

State Election Commission (SEC) officials said that 16.10 lakh of the 50.79 lakh voters cast their votes in the first phase of the panchayat elections.

Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections Women wait in a queue at a polling booth in Mandi district to cast their votes in the first phase of the Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)

The Gram Panchayat elections will be held in three phases, with the second phase on May 28 and the third on May 30.

Voting for the first phase of the Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 7 am on Tuesday, with long queues seen outside polling booths since early morning.

The SEC has introduced colour-coded ballot papers for different posts to avoid confusion among voters. While light green ballot papers are being used for the panchayat pradhan posts, yellow are for up-pradhan, and white for panchayat member. Other colours, including pink, will be used for Panchayat Samiti members and light blue for Zila Parishad members.

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The SEC said that there are 50,79,048 electors, which includes 25,67,770 men and 25,11,249 women.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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