Himachal Gram Panchayat elections to be held in 3 phases from May 28

The State Election Commission has urged voters to participate actively in the democratic process and assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across Himachal Pradesh. File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission Tuesday announced a three-phase schedule for the high-stakes Gram Panchayat polls across the state, with polling slated for May 26, May 28 and May 30.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said the elections will be conducted in a staggered manner to ensure smooth management and adequate deployment of security and polling staff.

The first phase of Himachal Gram Panchayat polls will be held on May 26, followed by the second on May 28, and the final on May 30. Counting of votes will be undertaken immediately after polling at the respective booths, while the results for Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads will be formally declared on May 31.