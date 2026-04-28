Himachal Gram Panchayat elections to be held in 3 phases from May 28

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission said votes for the Gram Panchayat elections will be counted immediately after polling at the respective booths.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaApr 28, 2026 04:38 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat pollsThe State Election Commission has urged voters to participate actively in the democratic process and assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across Himachal Pradesh. File Photo
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The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission Tuesday announced a three-phase schedule for the high-stakes Gram Panchayat polls across the state, with polling slated for May 26, May 28 and May 30.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi said the elections will be conducted in a staggered manner to ensure smooth management and adequate deployment of security and polling staff.

The first phase of Himachal Gram Panchayat polls will be held on May 26, followed by the second on May 28, and the final on May 30. Counting of votes will be undertaken immediately after polling at the respective booths, while the results for Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads will be formally declared on May 31.

The Commission will issue a detailed notification for the Himachal Gram Panchayat polls on April 29, outlining the election process and timelines. Filing of nomination papers will take place on May 7, May 8 and May 11. Scrutiny of nominations has been scheduled for May 12, while candidates may withdraw their nominations on May 14 and May 15. The allotment of election symbols will take place on May 15.

The Commission will publish the final list of polling stations on May 7.

Also Read | 51 Urban Local Bodies in Himachal go to polls on May 17: SEC; MCC imposed

Special arrangements are being made to facilitate voters, including the setting up of separate polling booths for women in various parts of the state to encourage greater participation.

Highlighting the geographical challenges, officials said that one of the polling stations will be set up at Kaza in the Lahaul and Spiti district at an altitude of 4,579 metres, making it among the highest polling booths in the country.

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Special logistical arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of polling in remote, high-altitude areas.

Elections will be held for five different posts at the Panchayati Raj level, and each voter will cast a vote for all five categories.

The Commission has also specified colour-coded ballot papers for different posts to avoid voter confusion. White ballot papers will be used for Panchayat members, while separate colours, including light pink, will be used for Panchayat Samiti members and other posts such as vice-president and Zila Parishad members.

The State Election Commission has urged voters to participate actively in the democratic process and assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across Himachal Pradesh.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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