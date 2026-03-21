HP govt proposes ‘Orphan & Widow Cess’ on petrol, high-speed diesel

The proposed Bill thus seeks to mobilise resources for the welfare of orphans and widows under the Act (File photo of Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu).

The state government Friday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the House proposing the imposition of an “Orphan and Widow Cess” on petrol and high-speed diesel, aimed at mobilising dedicated resources for social welfare schemes.

In the Objects and Reason for introducing the Bill, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, “The state government has been providing financial assistance and welfare support to orphans and widows belonging to economically weaker sections… through various schemes. In order to ensure a dedicated, stable and sustainable source of revenue for the effective implementation and strengthening of such welfare measures, it has been considered necessary to levy a specific cess on Petrol and High Speed Diesel at the point of first sale in the State. The proposed Bill seeks to provide for the levy and collection of a cess, to be called the ‘Orphan and Widow Cess’, in addition to the tax already leviable under the existing law.”