Himachal notifies law to bar drug traffickers from contesting panchayat elections

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday notified a landmark law that prohibits individuals involved in drug trafficking, specifically chitta (heroin) from contesting panchayat elections scheduled for later this month.
Under the new law, any person facing trial where a court has framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, is barred from the electoral process. If an elected pradhan, up-pradhan, or ward member is charged with drug-related offences during their tenure, they will be required to vacate their seat immediately.
This comes after Governor Kavinder Gupta Monday approved the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 2026, which introduces stringent provisions to bar individuals involved in heroin cases from contesting the panchayat elections.
About 3,754 Gram Panchayats of the 3,758 will go to polls in three phases on May 26, May 28 and May 30, respectively.
Additional Secretary (Law) Vivek Jyoti told The Indian Express, “As per the new amendment, any person against whom charges under the NDPS Act, 1985, were framed, will not be eligible to contest the election. In case, if a person, who got elected, but later indulged in drug peddling and charges framed against him in the due course, that person will also be disqualified from his/her elected post.”
He added that merely an FIR under the NDPS Act against a person can not be a base of declaring him ineligible from contesting the Gram Panchayat elections. “Chances to frame someone wrongly always remain. Earlier, there was provision that a convict can’t contest the election but with this notification, individual whom charges under NDPS Act were framed can also not contest the election.”
As per the notification, Section 122-disqualification. (1) A person shall be disqualified for being chosen as an office bearer of a pnachayat, if he is under trail in a competent cort which has taken cognizance and has framed the charges against him of the offences under the Narcoic Drugs and Pscyhotropic Su bstances Act, 1985.” The notification further states, “(b) if he is disqualified by or under any law for the time being in force for the purpose of the election to the state legislature.”
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The bill was introduced during the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and was passed after detailed deliberations by both treasury and opposition benches. The opposition cautioned the state government that the amendment is challengeable in the court of law because a person until he/she is convicted by the court can’t be presumed ‘guilty’. Former Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had also raised similar concerns.
The provision comes in response to the growing menace of “chitta” in the state, with cases being reported almost everyday from different regions of Himachal Pradesh. As per the government record, at least 66 people have died due to drug overdose in the state between 2023 and January 31, 2026. The figures indicate a growing concern over substance abuse in the state, even as the government steps up enforcement and awareness measures.
Of the total deaths, eight were reported in 2023, followed by 31 in 2024 and 27 in 2025. However, no cases of death due to drug overdose were reported in January 2026. A total of 5,563 people were arrested in 6,246 cases related to narcotics have been registered in the state between January 2023 and January, 2026. Out of 5563 suspects, 5298 suspects have been given bails from the various courts.
Meanwhile, in a related development, the Governor has also approved changes to the quorum requirements for Gram Sabha meetings. As per the new provision, the presence of at least one-tenth (1/10) of the total registered voters of a Panchayat will now be mandatory to constitute a quorum. Earlier, the attendance of one-fourth of the members was required, but this often led to difficulties in convening meetings due to a lack of sufficient participation. This, in turn, affected the execution of development works at the Gram Panchayat level.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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