Himachal notifies law to bar drug traffickers from contesting panchayat elections

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday notified a landmark law that prohibits individuals involved in drug trafficking, specifically chitta (heroin) from contesting panchayat elections scheduled for later this month.

Under the new law, any person facing trial where a court has framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, is barred from the electoral process. If an elected pradhan, up-pradhan, or ward member is charged with drug-related offences during their tenure, they will be required to vacate their seat immediately.

This comes after Governor Kavinder Gupta Monday approved the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Act, 2026, which introduces stringent provisions to bar individuals involved in heroin cases from contesting the panchayat elections.

About 3,754 Gram Panchayats of the 3,758 will go to polls in three phases on May 26, May 28 and May 30, respectively.

Additional Secretary (Law) Vivek Jyoti told The Indian Express, “As per the new amendment, any person against whom charges under the NDPS Act, 1985, were framed, will not be eligible to contest the election. In case, if a person, who got elected, but later indulged in drug peddling and charges framed against him in the due course, that person will also be disqualified from his/her elected post.”

He added that merely an FIR under the NDPS Act against a person can not be a base of declaring him ineligible from contesting the Gram Panchayat elections. “Chances to frame someone wrongly always remain. Earlier, there was provision that a convict can’t contest the election but with this notification, individual whom charges under NDPS Act were framed can also not contest the election.”

As per the notification, Section 122-disqualification. (1) A person shall be disqualified for being chosen as an office bearer of a pnachayat, if he is under trail in a competent cort which has taken cognizance and has framed the charges against him of the offences under the Narcoic Drugs and Pscyhotropic Su bstances Act, 1985.” The notification further states, “(b) if he is disqualified by or under any law for the time being in force for the purpose of the election to the state legislature.”

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The bill was introduced during the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and was passed after detailed deliberations by both treasury and opposition benches. The opposition cautioned the state government that the amendment is challengeable in the court of law because a person until he/she is convicted by the court can’t be presumed ‘guilty’. Former Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had also raised similar concerns.

The provision comes in response to the growing menace of “chitta” in the state, with cases being reported almost everyday from different regions of Himachal Pradesh. As per the government record, at least 66 people have died due to drug overdose in the state between 2023 and January 31, 2026. The figures indicate a growing concern over substance abuse in the state, even as the government steps up enforcement and awareness measures.

Of the total deaths, eight were reported in 2023, followed by 31 in 2024 and 27 in 2025. However, no cases of death due to drug overdose were reported in January 2026. A total of 5,563 people were arrested in 6,246 cases related to narcotics have been registered in the state between January 2023 and January, 2026. Out of 5563 suspects, 5298 suspects have been given bails from the various courts.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Governor has also approved changes to the quorum requirements for Gram Sabha meetings. As per the new provision, the presence of at least one-tenth (1/10) of the total registered voters of a Panchayat will now be mandatory to constitute a quorum. Earlier, the attendance of one-fourth of the members was required, but this often led to difficulties in convening meetings due to a lack of sufficient participation. This, in turn, affected the execution of development works at the Gram Panchayat level.