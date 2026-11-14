Himachal announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid, 300 units free power for women aged 18-59 yrs

Around 3.50 lakh eligible women aged between 18 and 59 years are set to receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and 300 units of free electricity after the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday accorded its approval for the launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna’ ahead of the Assembly elections due in the latter half of 2027.

Under the scheme, all eligible women in a family will receive monthly financial assistance, but only one member will be eligible for free electricity each month. For women above 59 years, the state government has already enhanced their monthly financial assistance from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,500, according to a government spokesperson.