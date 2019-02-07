Himachal man robbed of Rs 20,000, succumbs to injuries in PGIMER

A 60-YEAR-OLD retired forest guard from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, Guljari Ram, has been robbed and murdered in a brutal way on the road dividing sectors 10 and 11. The victim came to PGI along with his son and other relatives to look after his son-in-law, Jaipal, who had been hospitalised for the treatment of his spinal injuries since February 2.

Two suspects, who were caught on CCTV cameras installed inside PGI, robbed the victim of Rs 20,000. Police said more than 15 sharp injuries were visible on the victim’s body.

Akshay Kumar, younger son of the victim, said he would identify the two suspects. He informed the police that his father Guljari Ram was spotted along with two suspects outside Advance Trauma Centre in PGI around 4 pm on Monday before going missing. Badly injured Guljari Ram was found lying under a tree on the dividing road of sector 10/11 on Tuesday morning. He succumbed to injuries during treatment in PGI on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said, “The suspects seemed to have trapped the victim on the pretext of providing him medicines for the treatment of his brother-in-law at cheap rates. We have deployed police personnel in plain clothes throughout PGI and assailants will be arrested shortly. The assailants robbed the victim of Rs 20,000. The cell phone of Guljari Ram was found near him and a missed call was reported. When the number was dialled, the call was answered by the victim’s daughter, who disclosed the identity of Guljari Ram. Further, his son Akshay and other kin present in PGI were traced.”

Akshay Kumar said, “My father went missing in the evening and we lodged a missing complaint at PGI police post. Yesterday morning, we were informed that an injured man is admitted to GMSH-16. Later, my father was referred to PGI. I along with my father came to PGI to look after my injured brother-in-law, Jaipal, who is a mason and suffered spinal injuries after falling from height while working at a construction site on January 31 on Sunday. I had spotted my father with two suspects on Monday evening. I just went outside PGI to take some eatables and since then, my father had been missing.”

Sources said, “CCTV footage shows Guljari Ram along with two suspects proceeded towards the green park situated outside Advance Trauma Center near the main entrance of PGI.” The body was handed over to the victim’s family members after a postmortem examination. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station. The victim is survived by his wife Roshni Devi and two sons.