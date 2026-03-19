LPG supply concerns in Himachal: Congress MLA Anuradha Rana urges 25-day refill rule for rural consumers

The discussion reflects growing anxiety over essential fuel supplies in Himachal’s remote regions amid evolving global uncertainties. (Express photo enhanced by AI)

Amid concerns over an LPG supply crunch triggered by ongoing tensions in West Asia, Congress MLA Anuradha Rana from Lahaul and Spiti raised the issue in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, urging the state government to intervene and ensure fuel access in remote tribal regions.

Rana highlighted the vulnerability of high-altitude rural areas during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget Session. She called for reducing the mandatory gap between LPG cylinder bookings from 45 days to 25 days for rural and tribal consumers, aligning it with urban areas.

“The entire tribal belt of Lahaul-Spiti falls under tribal, rural classification. A majority of residents depend on fuel wood, but forest cover is scarce in our snow-bound region,” she said.