‘Breaking contractors’ monopoly’: HP govt begins first-ever e-auction of liquor vends

State Taxes & Excise Commissioner said, “All applicants must register on the designated e-auction portal using a valid DSC.” (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Breaking the “monopoly of liquor contractors”, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday kicked off the first-ever e-auction process for retail liquor vends in the state for the financial year 2026-27, beginning with the three districts of Kinnaur, Hamirpur, and Chamba in the first phase.

The link to the e-auction portal is available on the department’s official website, www.hptax.gov.in, and on the Excise e-Governance portal, https://egovef.hptax.gov.in/. The portal can also be accessed directly at https://eauction.gov.in/ngauction.

A senior officer said, “Through the e-auction process, we want to ensure the maximum participation of contractors throughout the country. During the offline auctions, we observed that liquor contractors work in a way of monopoly. One of the motives behind inviting bidding through e-auction is to break this monopoly.”