‘Breaking contractors’ monopoly’: HP govt begins first-ever e-auction of liquor vends

Breaking the “monopoly of liquor contractors”, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday kicked off the first-ever e-auction process for retail liquor vends in the state for the financial year 2026-27, beginning with the three districts of Kinnaur, Hamirpur, and Chamba in the first phase.
The link to the e-auction portal is available on the department’s official website, www.hptax.gov.in, and on the Excise e-Governance portal, https://egovef.hptax.gov.in/. The portal can also be accessed directly at https://eauction.gov.in/ngauction.
A senior officer said, “Through the e-auction process, we want to ensure the maximum participation of contractors throughout the country. During the offline auctions, we observed that liquor contractors work in a way of monopoly. One of the motives behind inviting bidding through e-auction is to break this monopoly.”
“The e-auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids invited for each retail excise liquor unit. Applicants will be able to participate in the bidding process remotely from their homes or offices,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, for liquor vends in Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, the submission of online applications will be open from February 23 at 6.55 pm to February 26 at 6:15 pm. Scrutiny of documents will be conducted from February 25 at 6.30 pm to February 27 at 6:55 pm. The auction of retail liquor units will be held on February 28 from 9 am to 5 pm.
State Taxes & Excise Commissioner Dr Yunus said, “All applicants must register on the designated e-auction portal using a valid DSC.”
He advised prospective bidders to carefully read and understand the Excise Policy 2026-27, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and user manuals before participating in the bidding process. “These documents will be available on the departmental website as well as on the e-auction portal.”
For Sirmour, Una and Baddi districts, applications can be submitted from February 24 to February 26. For Solan, Kangra and Bilaspur districts, applications will be accepted from February 25 to February 27.
For Mandi and Nurpur districts, applications can be submitted from February 26 to February 228.
For Shimla and Kullu districts, applications can be submitted from February 27 to March 3.
