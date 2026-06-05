Former Deputy AG booked over complaint against ex-Chief Secretary

FIR follows allegations against Sanjay Gupta; advocate says move is aimed at silencing him

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaJun 5, 2026 09:06 PM IST
An FIR has been registered against former HP Deputy AG Vinay Sharma for allegedly filing a defamatory complaint against ex-Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta.An FIR has been registered against former HP Deputy AG Vinay Sharma for allegedly filing a defamatory complaint against ex-Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. (Representation Image)
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The Shimla police on Friday registered an FIR against former Himachal Pradesh Deputy Advocate General Vinay Sharma for allegedly filing a false and defamatory complaint against former Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, escalating a bitter legal battle between the two.

The FIR was registered at the Chhota Shimla police station under Sections 248 (false charge with intent to injure), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police sources said Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer who retired as Chief Secretary on May 31, had lodged a complaint against Sharma in March. The FIR was registered following an inquiry into allegations made by the advocate against the senior bureaucrat.

The dispute stems from a complaint filed by Sharma on March 24 alleging that Gupta had acquired property and wealth through illegal means, including benami transactions, misuse of official position, concealment of the source of funds and irregularities in land purchases.

According to the FIR, the allegations were examined by the Police Headquarters and found to be “incorrect, legally untenable, unsupported by documentary evidence, and based on assumptions and conjectures”. It states that no prima facie evidence of a cognisable offence was found.

Gupta has alleged that Sharma knowingly levelled false accusations to damage his personal and professional reputation and undermine public confidence in a constitutional office.

The FIR notes that Gupta denied allegations of concealing a land transaction or acquiring benami property, claiming that all disclosures required under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules had been made within the prescribed timelines. It further states that details of the land purchase were submitted to the competent authority on July 5, 2025, acknowledged by the government on July 10, 2025, and followed by a post-transaction intimation on July 31, 2025.

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The former Chief Secretary has also rejected allegations that he misused his position, arguing that the land transaction took place in July 2025 while he assumed charge as Chief Secretary only on October 1, 2025.

The FIR further states that Gupta maintained the funds used for the land purchase were lawful and fully documented. It also alleges that Sharma, being a practising advocate, relied on legal provisions that were either inapplicable or incorrectly interpreted to give a criminal colour to allegations lacking factual basis.

Responding to the FIR, Sharma alleged that the action was politically motivated and intended to discourage him from pursuing legal action against Gupta.

“Nobody contacted me regarding the FIR. I was not called even once to record my statement in support of my allegations,” Sharma said.

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He added that he had filed a public interest litigation in the Himachal Pradesh High Court concerning alleged violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms and Tenancy Act, 1972, in connection with the Chester Hills housing project in Solan district.

On March 31, Gupta had alleged that a section of former bureaucrats was conspiring to tarnish his reputation to prevent an extension of his post-retirement tenure. Three days after his retirement, Gupta was appointed Chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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