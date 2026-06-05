Former Deputy AG booked over complaint against ex-Chief Secretary

An FIR has been registered against former HP Deputy AG Vinay Sharma for allegedly filing a defamatory complaint against ex-Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. (Representation Image)

The Shimla police on Friday registered an FIR against former Himachal Pradesh Deputy Advocate General Vinay Sharma for allegedly filing a false and defamatory complaint against former Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, escalating a bitter legal battle between the two.

The FIR was registered at the Chhota Shimla police station under Sections 248 (false charge with intent to injure), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police sources said Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer who retired as Chief Secretary on May 31, had lodged a complaint against Sharma in March. The FIR was registered following an inquiry into allegations made by the advocate against the senior bureaucrat.