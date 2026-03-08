Himachal lacks work culture, change in mindset of political class essential for progress: outgoing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Sunday that the state lacked a strong work culture, which he described as one of the primary reasons why neighbouring Uttarakhand—formed nearly three decades after Himachal Pradesh—has moved ahead in terms of development.

Speaking to the media at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla ahead of his departure for Telangana to take over as governor, Shukla said a change in mindset, particularly among the political class, was essential for accelerating the state’s progress.

“The state lacks a work culture. Politicians and the political class must also develop a strong work ethic if they want to take Himachal Pradesh forward. There is tremendous scope for development here, but the political leadership needs to utilise these opportunities. It is largely the work culture that has helped Uttarakhand move ahead of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Himachal was given the status of a full-fledged state in January 1971. Uttarakhand, which was earlier part of Uttar Pradesh, became a separate state in November 2000.

Shukla also expressed concern over the rising number of tuberculosis cases in the hill state despite the Government’s efforts to eliminate the disease. Referring to the goal of making Himachal TB-free, he said the trend had been disappointing.

“We had resolved to make Himachal Pradesh a TB-free state, but unfortunately, the number of TB cases has increased instead of declining. Achieving this goal requires sustained awareness and public participation. Along with this, the state must also intensify efforts to become drug-free,” he said.

Responding to questions regarding alleged differences between the Lok Bhavan and the state government, Shukla dismissed such claims as a misunderstanding. “There have never been any differences between these institutions. If someone believes there were differences, it is simply a misunderstanding,” he said.

When asked about certain Bills sent to the governor’s office for assent that are yet to be cleared, Shukla said the delay was due to the need for further clarification from the Government, particularly on the issue of Nau-Toud land, a matter related to forest land reforms.

“On certain Bills, especially those concerning the Nau-Toud land issue, I have sought clarity on some aspects. The state government is yet to provide that clarification,” he said.

Commenting on the Sukhashraya scheme, Shukla said it did not fall directly under the purview of either the governor or the state government, indicating that it related to provisions governed by the central framework.

On GST compensation and revenue deficit grant

Shukla also responded to questions regarding the state government’s repeated demand for the continuation of the revenue deficit grant and compensation for revenue losses under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

“If the state government accepts that the five-year GST compensation period has already been completed, then it can move forward with alternative financial planning. Otherwise, it will continue to lag behind. It all depends on how the situation is viewed,” he said.

New governor to arrive in Shimla

Shukla confirmed that he would leave for Telangana on Monday to assume charge as the governor there. He said that his successor, Kavinder Gupta, was expected to arrive at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

‘West Bengal govt has tarnished constitutional ethos’

During the interaction, Shukla also criticised the West Bengal government for not having its representative at an event attended by President Droupadi Murmu. “The act of the West Bengal Government has tarnished the constitutional ethos. Such a situation should not arise. The President does not belong to one state or two states—the President represents the entire nation,” he said.