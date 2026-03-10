Himachal amends HPLP Act provisions to allow felling of infested chir pines outside 10-year plan

A team of experts comprising entomologists and plant pathologists, Dr Manika Tomar, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Sumit, conducted field investigations on December 27 and submitted their detailed findings to the state government in January. (Credits: Himachal Forest Dept)

Nearly three months after an expert study recommended the removal of heavily infested and fire-killed chir-pine trees, the state government has amended the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act (HPLPA) to facilitate the removal of heavily infested and dried trees.

The state government has inserted a new proviso in Section 7 of the Act, allowing the felling of dried chir pine trees damaged due to natural calamities, disease or insect attacks, provided the activity is carried out in accordance with the approved 10-year felling programme of the forest department.

According to an order issued by the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Kamlesh Kumar Pant, permission for the felling of such trees will be granted by the competent authority under the existing framework of the 10-year working plan.