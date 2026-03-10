Himachal amends HPLP Act provisions to allow felling of infested chir pines outside 10-year plan
Amendment made on recommendation of an expert study ordered by CM after receiving several complaints of dried trees in Solan, Shimla and Sirmour districts. The department received the study in January.
A team of experts comprising entomologists and plant pathologists, Dr Manika Tomar, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Sumit, conducted field investigations on December 27 and submitted their detailed findings to the state government in January. (Credits: Himachal Forest Dept)
Nearly three months after an expert study recommended the removal of heavily infested and fire-killed chir-pine trees, the state government has amended the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act (HPLPA) to facilitate the removal of heavily infested and dried trees.
The state government has inserted a new proviso in Section 7 of the Act, allowing the felling of dried chir pine trees damaged due to natural calamities, disease or insect attacks, provided the activity is carried out in accordance with the approved 10-year felling programme of the forest department.
According to an order issued by the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Kamlesh Kumar Pant, permission for the felling of such trees will be granted by the competent authority under the existing framework of the 10-year working plan.
The order further provides for a special mechanism for exceptional cases, where dried chir trees fall outside the prescribed 10-year felling programme. In such situations, the Conservator of Forests (CF) concerned can recommend cases for government approval for felling up to a cumulative 500 trees per year for an entire forest circle.
However, such recommendations will only be considered after physical verification by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Conservator of Forests or Divisional Forest Officer (DCF/DFO).
Sources with the forest department said the amendment was issued with the approval of former Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The move was essential as an expert study conducted by scientists from Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, recommended the removal of severely damaged chir pine trees to prevent the spread of insects and fungal pathogens across vulnerable forest ecosystems. The study was ordered by the chief minister after receiving several complaints of dried trees in Solan, Shimla and Sirmour districts.
A team of experts comprising entomologists and plant pathologists, Dr Manika Tomar, Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Sumit, conducted field investigations on December 27 and submitted their detailed findings to the state government in January. According to the report, some of the most severe ecological damage dates back 35 to 40 years, particularly in the Bogdhar forest area of Sirmaur district.
On January 23, The Indian Express had reported that an in-depth scientific study conducted by the university concluded that “forest ecosystems across Sirmaur, Shimla and Solan districts are undergoing critical ecological decline, largely due to the long-term effects of recurring forest fires”.
The study examined forest divisions in Bogdhar in Sirmaur district, Banuti in Shimla district, and Piplughat, Shalaghat and Darlaghat in Solan district. Despite differences in vegetation — ranging from century-old Ban Oak (Quercus leucotrichophora) forests in Sirmaur to pine-dominated forests in Shimla and Solan — the researchers found a common underlying cause behind large-scale tree mortality: historical and repeated forest fires that have progressively weakened the forests’ resilience.
The study recommends several restoration techniques, including cow-dung seed curing for oak regeneration and soil aeration methods for pine plantations. For pine-dominated forest divisions, the report specifically recommends the removal of heavily infested and fire-killed trees, intensive eradication of Eupatorium, and patch-wise plantation to fill canopy gaps created by fire-induced mortality.
It also suggests introducing native fire-resilient grass species such as Heteropogon contortus and Chrysopogon fulvus to stabilise soil, suppress invasive weeds and restore nutrient cycling in the forest ecosystem.
The findings highlight the urgent need for scientifically guided restoration and sustained management intervention to prevent further irreversible ecological decline in the forests of Sirmaur, Shimla and Solan districts. The study was ordered by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in December last year after reports emerged about the rapid drying and death of pine and oak trees in several forest ranges across these districts.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
. ... Read More