Why Himachal High Court quashed Bakrota land use change for hotel project

A Division Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed a permission for Change of Land Use (CLU), issued in January 2020, of a residential property to commercial property in Bakrota, a small village in the close vicinity of the tourist town of Dalhousie, Chamba. The HC observed that the permission would open floodgates to the commercialisation of Bakrota

In its order on Wednesday, the Bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi stated, “This permission cannot be allowed as it violates the Development Plan, which carries statutory force. Permitting this, would open the floodgates to the commercialization of Bakrota, on the ground that permission has already been granted in one case to construct a commercial building in the form of Hotels and Guest Houses which instance has also not been given.”

Also Read | Himachal High Court puts forest land diversion proposals for roads in abeyance

The counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Devan Khanna, had argued that the notified Development Plan was sacrosanct and could not be ignored. He submitted that the action permitting the CLU was manifestly arbitrary, and that the impugned order was non-speaking and devoid of valid reasoning or having any element of public interest. He also contended that the carrying capacity of the area was not taken into consideration.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Shrawan Dogra, representing the respondent Prit Pal Singh, submitted that an appellate authority had exercised its powers of appeal to grant the CLU permission. He further argued that resultantly the present PIL is not maintainable.

The Bench found that Bakrota falls within the restricted area under Dalhousie Planning Area. The respondent, Prit Pal Singh, had initially constructed a residential building in Bakrota, comprising six blocks with separate bathrooms on a total coverage area of 486 square metres

The proposed structure, designed to accommodate around 24 persons, included a basement, ground floor, mezzanine, first, second and third floors.

The Town and Country Planning Department granted residential permission on September 23, 2017, while the Municipal Council, Dalhousie, approved the building plans and subsequently granted development permission on March 6, 2018.

Story continues below this ad

During the hearing, the Bench found that on October 22, 2018, the owner/respondent applied for the CLU from residential use to a hotel/guest house. The application was rejected on September 9, 2019, following recommendations of the Planning Permission Committee. The rejection followed a joint site inspection conducted in July 2019, which found 75 green trees standing on the site. The inspection also recorded that the property fell within the restricted area of the Dalhousie Planning Area.

The respondent went into the appeal, and finally a decision was made in his favor by the appellate authority.

Later, the decision of the appellate authority was also overturned, but a coordinate bench of the Himachal HC allowed the petition of Prit Pal in May 2023 on the ground that a quasi-judicial authority cannot review its own order in the absence of a specific review provision under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977.

The Bench said, “The whole case revolves around the private interest of the respondent, who seeks to develop the property on a commercial basis. Merely because he owns the land and purchased it way-back in the year 1993 does not grant him a license to utilize the property for purposes other than those permitted under the notification dated 27.12.2004. In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the present writ petition is liable to be allowed, and accordingly, January 3, 2020 order set-aside.”