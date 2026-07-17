Department cleared my social media accounts: Suspended incharge of Himachal police orchestra

A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Himachal government and the state police chief to file their replies by July 31, the next date of hearing. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and the Director General of Police seeking their replies to a petition filed by Inspector Vijay Kumar, who headed the police orchestra Harmony of the Pines and was suspended for allegedly monetising his social media content without seeking mandatory permission from the authorities concerned.

A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Himachal government and the state police chief to file their replies by July 31, the next date of hearing.

In his petition, filed through senior advocate Rajiv Jeewan, Kumar submitted that his social media accounts were created and operated with the knowledge and permission of the police department. He submitted that applications seeking verification of his social media accounts had been processed and forwarded to Facebook and Meta through the police department itself, indicating that the authorities had prior knowledge of his online presence.