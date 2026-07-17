Department cleared my social media accounts: Suspended incharge of Himachal police orchestra

Inspector Vijay Kumar, who headed 'Harmony of the Pines', challenges suspension, says money earned from social media deposited in welfare fund

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 09:20 PM IST
A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Himachal government and the state police chief to file their replies by July 31, the next date of hearing.A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Himachal government and the state police chief to file their replies by July 31, the next date of hearing. (File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and the Director General of Police seeking their replies to a petition filed by Inspector Vijay Kumar, who headed the police orchestra Harmony of the Pines and was suspended for allegedly monetising his social media content without seeking mandatory permission from the authorities concerned.

A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Himachal government and the state police chief to file their replies by July 31, the next date of hearing.

In his petition, filed through senior advocate Rajiv Jeewan, Kumar submitted that his social media accounts were created and operated with the knowledge and permission of the police department. He submitted that applications seeking verification of his social media accounts had been processed and forwarded to Facebook and Meta through the police department itself, indicating that the authorities had prior knowledge of his online presence.

The petition further claimed that an amount of Rs 6,794 earned through the monetised Facebook account had been deposited in the Himachal Pradesh Police Welfare Fund through a cheque.

“We argued that the allegations against us are unfounded, as the department was aware of the accounts and the income generated through them”, Jeewan said.

Kumar, who has received several awards and accolades as a singer, leads the Harmony of the Pines, the Himachal Pradesh Police’s orchestra that performs at official functions and public outreach programmes.

Kumar was suspended on July 13 for allegedly earning money through social media accounts in violation of the conduct rules applicable to government servants and members of a disciplined force. Departmental records state that he allegedly received Rs 2,510 from Facebook on February 25 and another Rs 4,284 on April 24 this year. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

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The suspension order issued from the office of Commandante, 1st HPAP Battalion, Junga, in Shimla stated that the inspector violated Rule 14.33 of the Punjab Police Rules as well as Sections 86 and 87 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, which govern the conduct and discipline of police personnel. According to the department, his actions amounted to prima facie gross misconduct and a breach of discipline unbecoming of a member of the police force. DGP Ashok Tewari had issued a show cause notice to the petitioner and told submit departmental permission, if any, for producing, publishing and promoting his private music albums on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and income generated from such activities. It was alleged that Kumar’s reply to the notice did not address the allegations against him and was silent on any documentary proof of him taking prior permission from the competent authority for monetising the musical content.

The suspension order said that Kumar’s conduct warranted a detailed departmental inquiry and appropriate disciplinary action under the Punjab Police Rules, the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, and other applicable service rules and departmental instructions.

While the official handle of the Harmony of the Pines has 3.29 lakh followers on Instagram, Kumar has 1.64 lakh. As per the suspension order, Kumar will remain headquartered at the 1st HPAP Battalion, Junga, during the suspension period.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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