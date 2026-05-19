Himachal HC introduces car-pooling, work-from-home amid austerity drive

The circular was issued by Registrar General Bhupesh Sharma.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaMay 19, 2026 12:54 PM IST
himachal hcThe circular grants discretionary powers to Registrars to restrict or modify the work-from-home arrangement if they find any branch or section’s functioning is being adversely affected. (AI-generated image/Gemini)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a circular introducing fuel conservation and limited work-from-home provisions for its staff with immediate effect on Monday, in line with austerity measures initiated by the government and the Supreme Court.

The circular was issued by Registrar General Bhupesh Sharma. It said the directions were implemented following an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, on May 12, 2026, coupled with a circular issued by the Supreme Court of India on May 15, 2026.

Acting on these directives, the Chief Justice of the HP High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, has ordered the austerity measures to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel and streamline administrative functioning. The judges of the HC have, therefore, unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling among themselves to reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary vehicular movement.

The circular also provides that up to 50 per cent staff in each branch or section of the High Court Registry may be permitted to work from home for a maximum of two days per week. However, the order makes it clear that the remaining staff must remain physically present in office to ensure uninterrupted functioning of court administration and judicial work.

Concerned Registrars were directed to prepare weekly rosters in advance before the commencement of every week.

The court administration has mandated that employees allowed to work from home must remain available on telephone at all times and should be prepared to report to the office whenever required.

And most importantly, the circular grants discretionary powers to Registrars to restrict or modify the work-from-home arrangement if they find any branch or section’s functioning is being adversely affected. The order specifically notes that if, after considering the essential nature of work, the concerned Registrar feels that the arrangement is not effective, suitable modifications can be made.

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The circular was circulated among all branches of the HC Registry, including the offices of judges, registrars, private secretaries, protocol officials and estate officers for immediate compliance.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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