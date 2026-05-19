Himachal HC introduces car-pooling, work-from-home amid austerity drive

The circular grants discretionary powers to Registrars to restrict or modify the work-from-home arrangement if they find any branch or section’s functioning is being adversely affected. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a circular introducing fuel conservation and limited work-from-home provisions for its staff with immediate effect on Monday, in line with austerity measures initiated by the government and the Supreme Court.

The circular was issued by Registrar General Bhupesh Sharma. It said the directions were implemented following an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, on May 12, 2026, coupled with a circular issued by the Supreme Court of India on May 15, 2026.

Acting on these directives, the Chief Justice of the HP High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, has ordered the austerity measures to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel and streamline administrative functioning. The judges of the HC have, therefore, unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling among themselves to reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary vehicular movement.