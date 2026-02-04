Himachal govt moves Supreme Court against HC order mandating gram panchayat polls by April 30: ‘Two legal issues’

On January 9, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had instructed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that polls to the rural local bodies are held within the stipulated timeframe. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Himachal Pradesh government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the recent order of a double bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the state to conduct gram panchayat elections before April 30 this year.

The high court, in its January 9 order, had instructed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that elections to the rural local bodies are held within the stipulated timeframe, stressing adherence to constitutional provisions governing Panchayati Raj institutions and democratic decentralisation.

Confirming the development, state Advocate General Anup Rattan said the SLP has been moved on key questions of law arising from the high court’s directions. “We have moved a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the high court decision on Tuesday. The SLP has been filed on two main legal issues,” he said.