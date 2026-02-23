Himachal govt seeks report over police ‘raid’ at Himachal Bhawan in Delhi

Two days after a Delhi Police team reportedly ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan in the national capital, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the hill state Monday sought a detailed report on the incident from the management of Himachal Bhawan.

Himachal Bhawan, located on Sikandra Road at Mandi House in Delhi, is a property of the Himachal Pradesh government. The state’s GAD oversees its administration.

Rajesh Sharma, Secretary, GAD (Himachal Pradesh), told The Indian Express, “I have asked the management of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to submit a detailed report on the entire incident. I came to know through media reports that the Delhi Police had ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan and were forced to return after strong objections were raised. What action should be taken by the state government will be decided after going through the detailed report.”