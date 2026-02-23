Himachal govt seeks report over police ‘raid’ at Himachal Bhawan in Delhi

Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House in Delhi is a property of the Himachal Pradesh government.

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaFeb 23, 2026 02:01 PM IST
Himachal BhawanHimachal Bhawan in Delhi. (File Photo)
Two days after a Delhi Police team reportedly ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan in the national capital, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the hill state Monday sought a detailed report on the incident from the management of Himachal Bhawan.

Himachal Bhawan, located on Sikandra Road at Mandi House in Delhi, is a property of the Himachal Pradesh government. The state’s GAD oversees its administration.

Rajesh Sharma, Secretary, GAD (Himachal Pradesh), told The Indian Express, “I have asked the management of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to submit a detailed report on the entire incident. I came to know through media reports that the Delhi Police had ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan and were forced to return after strong objections were raised. What action should be taken by the state government will be decided after going through the detailed report.”

On Saturday night, a team of Delhi Police reached Himachal Bhawan but had to return after several people, including a woman advocate, raised strong objections, including demanding permissions for the ‘raid’. Soon after, a video of the incident went viral, triggering a political slugfest in the hill state.

BJP Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma raised questions over the issue and urged the Congress-led state government to clarify why the Delhi Police had ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan.

Sources said the alleged raid took place when Delhi Police personnel were in hot pursuit of suspects involved in the Youth Congress workers’ protest at the AI Summit in Delhi.

Youth Congress workers held a shirtless protest Friday. They removed their T-shirts featuring images of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and raised slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

