Day later, HP govt withdraws notification increasing room tariff for public

The rates for the general public for booking a room in these properties were proposed to increase from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 on April 18. The notification was withdrawn on April 22.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 08:46 AM IST
himachal stayAccording to an official communication issued on April 22, the government has decided to keep the existing room tariffs unchanged until further notice. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
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Day later introducing the revised structure, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the modified room tariffs at four government-run circuit houses with immediate effect after facing mounting criticism over the steep hike.

The four circuit houses include Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi; Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh and Willy’s Park Circuit House in Shimla. While the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) manages the house, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state also has stakes in these four properties. Himachal Bhawan (Delhi) has a capacity of 39 rooms, Himachal Sadan in Delhi has a capacity of 19 rooms, Himachal Bhawan (Chandigarh) has 46 rooms and Willy’s Park has 49 rooms.

The rates for the general public for booking a room in these properties were proposed to increase from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 on April 18. The notification was withdrawn on April 22. The tourism department charges Rs 1,200 from a domicile Himachali and Rs 2,000 from a non-Himachali.

A senior GAD officer told The Indian Express, “Indeed the properties are under the control of HPTDC as almost all the employees deployed there are from the tourism department. There are certain specific rooms which are open for the general public and these rooms can be booked only through online with the approval of GAD. There were many complaints and suggestions from the side of the general public that they can’t get booking in these four government circuit houses. We reserved almost 24 rooms in these four circuit houses which can be booked online through ‘Himathithi’ portal. We also proposed to increase the room tariff up to Rs 4,000 but withdrew it on the technical issues.”

The officer claimed that the move to increase the tariff couldn’t be portrayed as an effort to increase the revenue at the time when the state is facing the financial crisis. “The move was only for the 24 shortlisted rooms in Himachal Bhawan at Delhi in the first phase.”

Managing Director, HPTDC, Rajiv Kumar, said, “These are circuit houses, which are run on the basis of no-profit and no-loss. These four properties always remain in heavy demand.”

According to an official communication issued on April 22, the government has decided to keep the existing room tariffs unchanged until further notice. The letter clarifies that the implementation has been put on hold as necessary updates to the Himatithi online booking portal are still under process.

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The order also says all rooms across the identified government accommodations will be available at the previously notified rates, as per the February 5, 2025 notification, until the proposed revisions are fully processed and implemented in the online system.

In February this year, a team of Delhi police had ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan in Delhi in connection with a protest held by the All India Youth Congress (AIYC) workers during the AI Summit in Delhi.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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