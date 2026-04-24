Day later, HP govt withdraws notification increasing room tariff for public

Day later introducing the revised structure, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the modified room tariffs at four government-run circuit houses with immediate effect after facing mounting criticism over the steep hike.

The four circuit houses include Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi; Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh and Willy’s Park Circuit House in Shimla. While the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) manages the house, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state also has stakes in these four properties. Himachal Bhawan (Delhi) has a capacity of 39 rooms, Himachal Sadan in Delhi has a capacity of 19 rooms, Himachal Bhawan (Chandigarh) has 46 rooms and Willy’s Park has 49 rooms.

The rates for the general public for booking a room in these properties were proposed to increase from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 on April 18. The notification was withdrawn on April 22. The tourism department charges Rs 1,200 from a domicile Himachali and Rs 2,000 from a non-Himachali.

A senior GAD officer told The Indian Express, “Indeed the properties are under the control of HPTDC as almost all the employees deployed there are from the tourism department. There are certain specific rooms which are open for the general public and these rooms can be booked only through online with the approval of GAD. There were many complaints and suggestions from the side of the general public that they can’t get booking in these four government circuit houses. We reserved almost 24 rooms in these four circuit houses which can be booked online through ‘Himathithi’ portal. We also proposed to increase the room tariff up to Rs 4,000 but withdrew it on the technical issues.”

The officer claimed that the move to increase the tariff couldn’t be portrayed as an effort to increase the revenue at the time when the state is facing the financial crisis. “The move was only for the 24 shortlisted rooms in Himachal Bhawan at Delhi in the first phase.”

Managing Director, HPTDC, Rajiv Kumar, said, “These are circuit houses, which are run on the basis of no-profit and no-loss. These four properties always remain in heavy demand.”

According to an official communication issued on April 22, the government has decided to keep the existing room tariffs unchanged until further notice. The letter clarifies that the implementation has been put on hold as necessary updates to the Himatithi online booking portal are still under process.

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The order also says all rooms across the identified government accommodations will be available at the previously notified rates, as per the February 5, 2025 notification, until the proposed revisions are fully processed and implemented in the online system.

In February this year, a team of Delhi police had ‘raided’ Himachal Bhawan in Delhi in connection with a protest held by the All India Youth Congress (AIYC) workers during the AI Summit in Delhi.