Himachal Govt discourages casual clothing for staff, bans social media comments on policies, politics and religion

The advisory refers to earlier guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh Government in August 2017, which mandate employees to maintain a neat, modest, and professional appearance at the workplace.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaMar 18, 2026 02:12 PM IST
office formalThe Government has underlined that a dignified dress code contributes to maintaining discipline and projecting a positive image of public service. (Representational image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Himachal Pradesh Government issued a comprehensive advisory on Wednesday, reiterating guidelines related to clothing and the responsible use of social media for its employees, emphasising professionalism, decorum, and adherence to conduct rules. The advisory, referring to certain provisions of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Conduct Rules 1964, cautioned government employees not to share any official information through the media on their personal social media handles without authorisation.

In a communication issued by the Department of Personnel, the officiating chief secretary, Sanjay Gupta, directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, and heads of boards and corporations to ensure strict compliance with existing instructions. The advisory refers to earlier guidelines issued in August 2017, which mandate government employees to maintain a neat, modest, and professional appearance at the workplace.

As per the directions, male employees have been advised to wear formal attire such as shirts and trousers paired with appropriate footwear. Casual clothing, including jeans and sandals, has been discouraged, particularly during official duties and court appearances. Female employees have been instructed to wear sarees, suits, or other formal attire that reflects professionalism and modesty. The Government has underlined that a dignified dress code contributes to maintaining discipline and projecting a positive image of public service.

The advisory also raises concern over non-compliance with these norms and reiterates the need for improved personal grooming and hygiene among employees.

The Government has also cautioned employees regarding their conduct on social media platforms. Citing provisions under the 1964 rules, it has directed employees to refrain from expressing opinions on government policies or schemes on personal accounts.

The communication said, “Rule-3 (1) (iii) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules lays down that Government servants shall not do anything which is unbecoming of a Government servant. Unbecoming of a government servant refers to conduct that is considered inappropriate or unworthy of a public employee and may lead to disciplinary action.”

The communication further reads, “Accordingly, it’s impressive that the Government employees under your control may be advised not to express opinion on government policies/schemes etc through personal social media accounts or to make political or religious statements in any public forum, vlogs and other social media platforms etc. No official information shall be disseminated to the public through media on personal social media handles without having authorization. Further, employees shall also ensure discipline in use of social media.”

Story continues below this ad

Sharing official information, participating in public debates, or posting content that could be construed as criticism of government decisions has been strictly prohibited. Employees have been further warned against making statements that could harm the integrity or impartiality of the service. The Government stressed that any violation of these instructions would invite disciplinary action depending on the severity of the misconduct.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 18: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments