Himachal Govt discourages casual clothing for staff, bans social media comments on policies, politics and religion

The Himachal Pradesh Government issued a comprehensive advisory on Wednesday, reiterating guidelines related to clothing and the responsible use of social media for its employees, emphasising professionalism, decorum, and adherence to conduct rules. The advisory, referring to certain provisions of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Conduct Rules 1964, cautioned government employees not to share any official information through the media on their personal social media handles without authorisation.

In a communication issued by the Department of Personnel, the officiating chief secretary, Sanjay Gupta, directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, and heads of boards and corporations to ensure strict compliance with existing instructions. The advisory refers to earlier guidelines issued in August 2017, which mandate government employees to maintain a neat, modest, and professional appearance at the workplace.

As per the directions, male employees have been advised to wear formal attire such as shirts and trousers paired with appropriate footwear. Casual clothing, including jeans and sandals, has been discouraged, particularly during official duties and court appearances. Female employees have been instructed to wear sarees, suits, or other formal attire that reflects professionalism and modesty. The Government has underlined that a dignified dress code contributes to maintaining discipline and projecting a positive image of public service.

The advisory also raises concern over non-compliance with these norms and reiterates the need for improved personal grooming and hygiene among employees.

The Government has also cautioned employees regarding their conduct on social media platforms. Citing provisions under the 1964 rules, it has directed employees to refrain from expressing opinions on government policies or schemes on personal accounts.

The communication said, “Rule-3 (1) (iii) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules lays down that Government servants shall not do anything which is unbecoming of a Government servant. Unbecoming of a government servant refers to conduct that is considered inappropriate or unworthy of a public employee and may lead to disciplinary action.”

The communication further reads, “Accordingly, it’s impressive that the Government employees under your control may be advised not to express opinion on government policies/schemes etc through personal social media accounts or to make political or religious statements in any public forum, vlogs and other social media platforms etc. No official information shall be disseminated to the public through media on personal social media handles without having authorization. Further, employees shall also ensure discipline in use of social media.”

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Sharing official information, participating in public debates, or posting content that could be construed as criticism of government decisions has been strictly prohibited. Employees have been further warned against making statements that could harm the integrity or impartiality of the service. The Government stressed that any violation of these instructions would invite disciplinary action depending on the severity of the misconduct.