Himachal government approves MSP of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples

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The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples during 2026 season, a Horticulture Department spokesperson said.
The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers, the spokesperson said, adding the procurement would be carried out through the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). For apple procurement, HIMFED may also be associated, if required.
Under the scheme, processing grade seedling, grafted and unripe Achari varieties of mangoes would be procured at the rate of Rs 12 per kg till August 31, 2026, the spokesperson said. Mangoes would be procured and handled in recyclable plastic crates of 20 kg capacity. Farmers may bring their produce in any suitable packaging material, which will be returned after unloading. Under this scheme 42 fruit collection centers would be opened in state.
Similarly, processing grade Kinnow, Malta and Santra would be procured at the rate of Rs 12 per kg, while Galgal would be procured at Rs 10 per kg. The procurement of citrus fruits would be undertaken from November 21, 2026 to February 15, 2027. Kinnow, Malta and Santra would be procured in recyclable plastic crates of 15 kg capacity, while Galgal would be procured in 40 kg gunny bags, the spokesperson added.
Farmers may bring the fruits in any suitable packaging material, which will be returned after unloading.
The spokesperson further informed that under the MIS, up to 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of c-grade apples would be procured at the rate of Rs 12 per kg from August 1, 2026 to October 31, 2026. Apples would be procured in 35 kg gunny bags. However, wherever available, preference would be given to recyclable plastic crates of 16 kg capacity for handling and transportation.
Under the scheme guidelines, farmers will also be required to provide 2.5 per cent extra fruit by weight to compensate for evaporation and respiration losses during procurement and handling.
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