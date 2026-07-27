Himachal government approves MSP of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples

The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers, the spokesperson said, adding the procurement would be carried out through the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). (Image generated using AI)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of processing grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples during 2026 season, a Horticulture Department spokesperson said.

The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to fruit growers, the spokesperson said, adding the procurement would be carried out through the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). For apple procurement, HIMFED may also be associated, if required.

Under the scheme, processing grade seedling, grafted and unripe Achari varieties of mangoes would be procured at the rate of Rs 12 per kg till August 31, 2026, the spokesperson said. Mangoes would be procured and handled in recyclable plastic crates of 20 kg capacity. Farmers may bring their produce in any suitable packaging material, which will be returned after unloading. Under this scheme 42 fruit collection centers would be opened in state.