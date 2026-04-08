Himachal generated Rs 77L from Great Himalayan National Park, eco-tourism sites in 3 years: Sukhu
CM shared information in reply to a question by BJP Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie, seeking the record of the total revenue earned from various tourist and eco-tourism destinations and their expenditure during the Budget Session.
The Himachal Pradesh government has earned nearly Rs 76.97 lakh (Rs 76,96,173) from various tourist and eco-tourism destinations in Kullu over the past three years.
Prominent among these tourist and eco-tourism destinations are Jibhi waterfall at Tirthan Valley, Sojha Eco-Tourism Site at the Seraj Valley, Nature Learning Centre in Shairopa at the UNESCO World Heritage site at the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP), Shamshi, in Kullu, and Seraj Forest Division sites in Kullu.
Among the main revenue contributors are the Jibhi waterfall with Rs 10.40 lakh for 2022-23, Rs 7.35 lakh (2023-24), Rs 18.82 lakh (2024-25) and Rs 16.16 lakh (2025-26). The Nature Learning Centre at Shairopa contributed Rs 3.11 lakh (2022-24) and Rs 1.03 lakh (2024-26), while the Sojha Eco-Tourism Site alone generated Rs 20.07 lakh (2025-26).
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the portfolio of the Forest, Environment and Science & Technology, shared this information in the House during the recently concluded Budget Session on April 2, replying to a question by BJP Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie, seeking the record of the total revenue earned from various tourist and eco-tourism destinations and their expenditure.
Specifying the entry fee applicable at these sites, Sukhu informed the House that an entry fee of Rs 10 is charged for children, Rs 20 for adults and Rs 50 for foreign tourists at the Jibhi waterfall; at Kullu-Tandi, Rs 20 is charged for children, adults (Rs 30) and foreign tourists (Rs 50); and at the Nature Learning Centre, Shairopa, the fee is Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults.
These rates have been approved by competent committees, including the Nature Conservation Society, Kullu, and the Biodiversity Conservation Society, based on earlier executive decisions, the chief minister stated.
In the written reply, Sukhu clarified that there is no direct provision to allocate this revenue to the local panchayats. “However, local communities are being engaged in eco-tourism activities, creating livelihood opportunities. Eco-Tourism Development Committees at the forest level are also benefiting directly, while revenue from the Nature Learning Centre is being utilised for development works, maintenance, research and awareness activities,” he added.
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Spread over one hectare, the Sojha Eco-Tourism site is being operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Currently, the site is in the development phase, and the operator has been authorised to determine user charges for permitted activities once development is complete.
“Out of the total Rs 20.07 lakh revenue generated from this site, Rs 15.50 lakh has been deposited as performance security, while Rs 4.57 lakh has been paid as the first quarterly instalment of the annual concession fee in December 2025,” Sukhu informed the House.
As per the Eco-Tourism Policy 2024, the revenue generated from such sites is distributed in a fixed ratio — 20 per cent to the state government, 20 per cent to the state-level eco-tourism society and 60 per cent to the forest-level society concerned. The funds are utilised for operation and maintenance of eco-tourism sites, upkeep of trekking routes and related infrastructure, the chief minister said.
Constituted in 1984 in Banjaar Sub-Division of Kullu district in the far Western Himalayas and formally notified as a national park in 1999, the Great Himalayan National Park is spread across four valleys, each offering a wide variety of endemic and exotic flora and fauna.
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Notified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014, in recognition of its outstanding significance for biodiversity conservation, the Great Himalayan National Park protects over 1,000 plant species, including many medicinal herbs, 31 mammal species and 209 bird species, as well as amphibians, reptiles and insects.
Four of its mammal species and three of its bird species are globally threatened, including the musk deer and the western horned tragopan.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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