Himachal generated Rs 77L from Great Himalayan National Park, eco-tourism sites in 3 years: Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has earned nearly Rs 76.97 lakh (Rs 76,96,173) from various tourist and eco-tourism destinations in Kullu over the past three years.

Prominent among these tourist and eco-tourism destinations are Jibhi waterfall at Tirthan Valley, Sojha Eco-Tourism Site at the Seraj Valley, Nature Learning Centre in Shairopa at the UNESCO World Heritage site at the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP), Shamshi, in Kullu, and Seraj Forest Division sites in Kullu.

Among the main revenue contributors are the Jibhi waterfall with Rs 10.40 lakh for 2022-23, Rs 7.35 lakh (2023-24), Rs 18.82 lakh (2024-25) and Rs 16.16 lakh (2025-26). The Nature Learning Centre at Shairopa contributed Rs 3.11 lakh (2022-24) and Rs 1.03 lakh (2024-26), while the Sojha Eco-Tourism Site alone generated Rs 20.07 lakh (2025-26).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the portfolio of the Forest, Environment and Science & Technology, shared this information in the House during the recently concluded Budget Session on April 2, replying to a question by BJP Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie, seeking the record of the total revenue earned from various tourist and eco-tourism destinations and their expenditure.

Specifying the entry fee applicable at these sites, Sukhu informed the House that an entry fee of Rs 10 is charged for children, Rs 20 for adults and Rs 50 for foreign tourists at the Jibhi waterfall; at Kullu-Tandi, Rs 20 is charged for children, adults (Rs 30) and foreign tourists (Rs 50); and at the Nature Learning Centre, Shairopa, the fee is Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults.

These rates have been approved by competent committees, including the Nature Conservation Society, Kullu, and the Biodiversity Conservation Society, based on earlier executive decisions, the chief minister stated.

In the written reply, Sukhu clarified that there is no direct provision to allocate this revenue to the local panchayats. “However, local communities are being engaged in eco-tourism activities, creating livelihood opportunities. Eco-Tourism Development Committees at the forest level are also benefiting directly, while revenue from the Nature Learning Centre is being utilised for development works, maintenance, research and awareness activities,” he added.

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Spread over one hectare, the Sojha Eco-Tourism site is being operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Currently, the site is in the development phase, and the operator has been authorised to determine user charges for permitted activities once development is complete.

“Out of the total Rs 20.07 lakh revenue generated from this site, Rs 15.50 lakh has been deposited as performance security, while Rs 4.57 lakh has been paid as the first quarterly instalment of the annual concession fee in December 2025,” Sukhu informed the House.

As per the Eco-Tourism Policy 2024, the revenue generated from such sites is distributed in a fixed ratio — 20 per cent to the state government, 20 per cent to the state-level eco-tourism society and 60 per cent to the forest-level society concerned. The funds are utilised for operation and maintenance of eco-tourism sites, upkeep of trekking routes and related infrastructure, the chief minister said.

Constituted in 1984 in Banjaar Sub-Division of Kullu district in the far Western Himalayas and formally notified as a national park in 1999, the Great Himalayan National Park is spread across four valleys, each offering a wide variety of endemic and exotic flora and fauna.

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Notified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014, in recognition of its outstanding significance for biodiversity conservation, the Great Himalayan National Park protects over 1,000 plant species, including many medicinal herbs, 31 mammal species and 209 bird species, as well as amphibians, reptiles and insects.

Four of its mammal species and three of its bird species are globally threatened, including the musk deer and the western horned tragopan.