From Rs 130 to Rs 100, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revises Himachal’s new entry tax hours before rollout

Amid mounting protests along the state’s borders with Haryana and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a reduction in the proposed entry fee for certain categories of vehicles under the state’s new toll tax policy, hours before it was scheduled to come into effect at midnight.

“We decided to revise the entry fee for five-seater and six- to 12-seater four-wheelers to Rs 100, down from the earlier proposed Rs 130. There was confusion over the entry fee. We brought the five-seaters and six- to 12-seater vehicles under one entry fee. But now we have decided that the entry fee will be Rs 100 on both types of vehicles,” Sukhu told The Indian Express.