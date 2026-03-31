From Rs 130 to Rs 100, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revises Himachal’s new entry tax hours before rollout

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said five-seaters and six- to 12-seater vehicles will now have to pay Rs 100 to enter Himachal Pradesh.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Himachal entry fee reduced, himachal pradesh, sukhvinder singh sukhuHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid mounting protests along the state’s borders with Haryana and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a reduction in the proposed entry fee for certain categories of vehicles under the state’s new toll tax policy, hours before it was scheduled to come into effect at midnight.

“We decided to revise the entry fee for five-seater and six- to 12-seater four-wheelers to Rs 100, down from the earlier proposed Rs 130. There was confusion over the entry fee. We brought the five-seaters and six- to 12-seater vehicles under one entry fee. But now we have decided that the entry fee will be Rs 100 on both types of vehicles,” Sukhu told The Indian Express.

The other revised rates remain unchanged.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of protests reported from parts of Punjab and some areas of Haryana adjoining Himachal Pradesh, where concerns were raised over the revised entry tax.

Earlier in the day, speaking in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu had assured that the decision regarding the entry tax would be reviewed. He was responding to concerns raised by the Opposition, which also staged a protest both inside and outside the Assembly.

Addressing the House, Sukhu said, “I tried to contact Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, but somehow he did not attend my call. I also communicated with our party’s senior leaders, including Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa, on the issue of the entry fee. I assured them that the concerns of the people of Punjab will be protected.”

The issue was also raised by BJP MLA from Naina Devi, Balbir Sharma, who said, “The decision of hiking the entry fee has largely been reduced, but a detailed notification is yet to come.”

The revised toll tax policy is scheduled to be implemented from midnight on March 31, with the government now making last-minute adjustments in response to political and public pressure.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments