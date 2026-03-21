Himachal economy to grow at 8.3% in 2025-26 despite financial constraints

The Himachal Pradesh economy is expected to grow by 8.3 per cent in 2025-26 at constant prices, as compared to 6.4 per cent in the previous fiscal, despite various challenges like acute financial constraints, cut in revenue deficit grants, and heavy losses due to natural calamities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday said.

Tabling the Economic Survey 2025–26 in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the state’s per capita income (PCI), at current prices, is estimated at Rs 2,83,626 for the FY 2025–26, up from Rs 2,58,196 in 2024–25, marking a growth of 9.8 per cent. The national average per capita income is Rs 2,19,575.

“Over the past several years, the state’s per capita income has consistently remained higher than the national average. It has risen from Rs 87,721 in 2011–12 to Rs 2,83,626 in 2025–26, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7 per cent,” as per the survey.