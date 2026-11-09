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A couple were crushed to death under the wheels of a Mahindra Thar after a dispute over the bursting of firecrackers turned into a violent clash on Diwali night at Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.
The police identified the victims as Omkar Singh, 39, and his wife Veena Devi, 41, who were declared dead on arrival at the Regional Hospital in Una after the clash.
The prime suspect was also severely injured in the clash. He was rushed to the same hospital and later referred to Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
Both parties alleged in their complaints that the clash was triggered over the bursting of firecrackers, but the police said they were investigating the matter from all angles.
Superintendent of Police Sachin Hirameth said, “The victim couple and the suspect are neighbours. Both families had a long-running dispute between them. What escalated the incident last night is a matter of investigation… The clash also involved some minors. The investigation is on. We visited the spot and seized vital clues. A forensic team is currently at the spot.”
Sources said Omkar’s father Ajmer Singh reported to the police that when his family burst firecrackers outside their gate, the neighbours objected to it. He further said the prime suspect and his minor son attacked his family with a darat (extended version of a sickle), resulting in injuries to five of his family members. Subsequently, the prime suspect allegedly drove his SUV towards them, killing Omkar and Veena.
Sources said the prime suspect’s minor son also filed a cross-complaint alleging that Omkar and his family members started abusing them while they were bursting firecrackers in their courtyard.
The minor boy alleged that Omkar and his family members reached his home around 9.30 pm, accompanied by four people, carrying a darat.
The police registered a murder case on Ajmer Singh’s complaint and one under the charges of causing grievous hurt and armed rioting, based on the minor boy’s complaint.