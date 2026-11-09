A couple were crushed to death under the wheels of a Mahindra Thar after a dispute over the bursting of firecrackers turned into a violent clash on Diwali night at Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

The police identified the victims as Omkar Singh, 39, and his wife Veena Devi, 41, who were declared dead on arrival at the Regional Hospital in Una after the clash.

The prime suspect was also severely injured in the clash. He was rushed to the same hospital and later referred to Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

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Both parties alleged in their complaints that the clash was triggered over the bursting of firecrackers, but the police said they were investigating the matter from all angles.