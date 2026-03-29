Himachal cops question Bangladeshi student for ‘visiting’ temples as ‘eunuch’

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The Shimla police on Saturday questioned a foreign student of a private university following a complaint that a “Bangladeshi Muslim” has been visiting and staying at religious places including Jakhu temple and Kali Bari while being disguised as an ‘eunuch’.
While police later said that nothing objectionable was found and the 30-year-old from Bangladesh, who identifies as a transgender, had all valid legal documents, the issue turned political with the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP trading charges.
It began when an outfit, Hindu Raksha Manch, lodged a complaint with police on Friday alleging that a Bangladeshi student was frequenting temples posing as an “eunuch” and extorting devotees for money. The complaint further alleged that the person identifies himself as a “Bangladeshi Muslim” on his Instagram handle and said the matter poses was “sensitive” and had potential “security risks”.
Shimla SP Gaurav Singh said a detailed investigation was conducted, and the individual was identified as a native of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. The person is a hosteler at a private university near Shimla. “The individual is a student of journalism. A police team visited the hostel. Upon questioning, the person said that that he belongs to the transgender (Kinnar) community and worships Goddess Kali. For this reason, he had visited Kali Bari and Jakhu Temple during the Navratri,” the SP said.
The police officer said they have not received any formal complaint from any person regarding extortion. “The person told the police team that he doesn’t ask for money but if someone voluntarily gives him money, he does not refuse,” the officer said.
During investigation, all his his documents, including old and current passport, study Visa (Type S-1), stay Visa, and national ID card were found valid and authentic. “Additionally, his university fee receipts and previous educational qualifications were also verified and found to be genuine,” the SP said, adding that while the person has not been detained, further investigation in the matter is ongoing.
The issue took a political turn with Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur termed the issue an “intelligence failure” while asking how a foreign national, on a student visa, was visiting religious places and soliciting money from people while “impersonating as an eunuch”.
“It seems the person has been sustaining himself through such activities. This is a matter of concern and police must examine it seriously,” he said, adding that conducting any form of business activity while on student visa was not permissible under the law.
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