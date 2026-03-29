Himachal cops question Bangladeshi student for ‘visiting’ temples as ‘eunuch’

The police officer said they have not received any formal complaint from any person regarding extortion. “The person told the police team that he doesn't ask for money but if someone voluntarily gives him money, he does not refuse,” the officer said.

The Shimla police on Saturday questioned a foreign student of a private university following a complaint that a “Bangladeshi Muslim” has been visiting and staying at religious places including Jakhu temple and Kali Bari while being disguised as an ‘eunuch’.

While police later said that nothing objectionable was found and the 30-year-old from Bangladesh, who identifies as a transgender, had all valid legal documents, the issue turned political with the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP trading charges.

It began when an outfit, Hindu Raksha Manch, lodged a complaint with police on Friday alleging that a Bangladeshi student was frequenting temples posing as an “eunuch” and extorting devotees for money. The complaint further alleged that the person identifies himself as a “Bangladeshi Muslim” on his Instagram handle and said the matter poses was “sensitive” and had potential “security risks”.