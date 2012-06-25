Himachal Confidential: Family event?

Family event?

Everyone knew that Union Minister Virbhadra Singhs Samman Samaroh felicitation function on June 23,to mark his 50 years in politics as well as his 78th birthday,had a political agenda. Thus,his loyalists are irked over remarks made by AICC general secretary (Chaudhry) Birender Singh that it was a family function. It is a different story that along with Singhs son Vikaramaditya Singh,his daughter Aprajeta and wife Pratibha Singh,the family of former MP Chander Kumar,including his MLA son Neeraj Bharti and daughter-in-law Monica Bharti  the state Youth Congress president  were also present at the meet. But that does not seem to make it a family affair. Had that been the case,Prime Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal should not have resisted from coming to the function. Dhumals thinking is very narrow. The day he completes 50 years in politics,I will happily join him if I am invited, said Singh.

Home invaded

Last week,news spread about Director General of Police D S Manhas decision to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement,slated for August 31. The fact that Manhas predecessor G S Gill had also done the same,only added to the speculation. Not only Manhas,but his successor DGP (CID and Prisons) I D Bhandari also started getting calls from mediapersons to cross check the information. Finally,it was found that Manhas,sometime during the day,had enquired with the home department about his pending leave as wanted to take a brief break after July 15. How the information got leaked left the DGP stunned. Though it led to speculations that a senior police officer was the mole,but investigations identified the jasoos at the DGP office.

Gandhi talk

Former West Bengal Governor and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi,Gopalkrisha Gandhi,was on his first visit to the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) last week after having been appointed the chairman of the Governing Body. He neither accepted an offer to inaugurate an annual conference of the institute nor opted to speak or chair its sessions. He just sat through the proceedings and exchanged pleasantries during tea breaks and lunch. Look friends,I am here just to meet fellows,learn about the IIAS working,and be here among the guests, he told the IIAS staff even as a few fellows could not stop suggesting  he is the man who really deserves to be the President of India.

Unending hopes

After failing to get selected to the post of information commissioner early this month,some IAS officers  both retired and on way to retirement  have not given up their hopes for a post retirement job. The government has plans to set up a commission for the economically weaker sections,May be,one of us will get the opportunity to serve the government and people of the state, said one officer.

