Himachal Confedential

Free lunches

Most senior government officials have been shying away from a privately-run controversial luxurious eco-tourism resort located on the national highway. Though one of the officials,who was close to the promoters of the resort,did try to convince his colleagues for an outing to this controversial resort,most of them refused to bite the bait. But when it came to an official from the Centre,who recently came down to probe into the violations committed by promoters of the resort,he could not resist the hospitality extended to him and made full use of it before writing the report. Who said no more free lunches for bureaucrats.

Truckwala officer

We have heard of government officials allotting mini-micro hydro power projects in the name of their close friends,kith and kin. But now some have even started owning fleet of trucks and taxis and getting them hired by the hydro power and cement companies. One such officer,in the rank of superintendent of police,is fast becoming popular as the truckwala officer for his fleet of trucks. Well,the other income never hurts.

Congs whipping boy

Horticulture Minister Narinder Bragta seems to have become Congress favourite whipping boy after he installed anti-hail guns in the apple belt. The Congress has been gunning for him,calling it a technological fiasco. But Bragta claims that being a pilot project,the Congress should not pass a judgement. Congress should at least appreciate my intentions of having thought innovatively to protect the produce from hail losses, he says. He has also approached the Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar for funds to install these guns all over the state. But PCC president Kaul Singh Thakur thinks otherwise. Bragta is trying to buy junk from the US just to score a point. Only time will tell.

Press or public meet

When Public Works Minister Gulab Singh Thakur called a press meet to detail his departments achievements and future plans,he expected a turn out of 45-50 journalists. But then journalists turned out in massive numbers making it equivalent to the chief ministers press meets,forcing Thakur to quip: It looked like I was addressing a public meeting,not a press conference. Lest the minister forget,journalists,too,have a job to do.

Unfulfilled wish

Two IAS officers,currently posted as deputy commissioners,saw their dreams shattered as their plans to get posted to districts of their choiceKangra and Mandiremained unfulfilled despite they having put in a word with Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. But what embarrassed them most was they had gone around announcing their new posting to friends and relative alike. Call it jumping the gun.

