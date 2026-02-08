Himachal CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi over discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant, says approaching court is the last option

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 8, 2026 06:27 PM IST
SukhuHimachal Pradesh CM Sukhu said the state had presented its ecological and disaster vulnerabilities before the Finance Commission. (File Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday said the proposed withdrawal of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre would have around 30 per cent adverse impact on the state budget.

Addressing the media after holding a special Cabinet meeting to assess the fiscal implications of RDG withdrawal, he said, “The option to move the court against the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the RDG is the last step. Before taking it, we will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to restore the RDG. He has the authority to restore this.”

Sukhu warned that the decision to discontinue the RDG could severely destabilise the state’s finances and impact its annual budget to a significant extent.

Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) is a post-devolution grant recommended by the Finance Commission to states whose revenue receipts fall short of their revenue expenditure even after receiving their share of central taxes.

Himachal Pradesh, being a special category hill state with difficult terrain, limited industrial base and high infrastructure costs, has historically depended heavily on RDG to bridge its fiscal deficit. The grant has helped the state fund committed liabilities such as salaries, pensions, social sector schemes and maintenance of public infrastructure.

With the 16th Finance Commission revisiting fiscal transfers and reportedly discontinuing RDG support for Himachal Pradesh, the state government fears a massive resource gap.

Sukhu said the state had presented its ecological and disaster vulnerabilities before the Finance Commission.

The chief minister also highlighted that landslides were included under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) coverage following persistent requests by the state government, given Himachal’s high vulnerability to slope failures and extreme weather events.

Defending the government’s fiscal management, Sukhu said the state had generated Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore from its own resources over the last three years, but added that internal revenue alone could not compensate for the loss of RDG.

Finance secretary warns of ‘catastrophic’ situation

Himachal Pradesh Finance Secretary Devesh Kumar, who briefed the Cabinet, described the situation as financially alarming.

“We are heading towards a major catastrophe. Our hands were tied. We need untied money, and that could only be possible through RDG,” he said.

He projected a resource gap of around Rs 6,000 crore for FY 2026-27, even after excluding development works, pending liabilities and state schemes.

Kumar claimed that even aggressive fiscal reforms, revenue augmentation and expenditure compression would not fully bridge the deficit, adding that RDG had historically acted as a financial lifeline for the hill state.

Live Blog
