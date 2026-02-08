Himachal CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi over discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant, says approaching court is the last option

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu said the state had presented its ecological and disaster vulnerabilities before the Finance Commission. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday said the proposed withdrawal of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre would have around 30 per cent adverse impact on the state budget.

Addressing the media after holding a special Cabinet meeting to assess the fiscal implications of RDG withdrawal, he said, “The option to move the court against the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the RDG is the last step. Before taking it, we will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to restore the RDG. He has the authority to restore this.”

Sukhu warned that the decision to discontinue the RDG could severely destabilise the state’s finances and impact its annual budget to a significant extent.