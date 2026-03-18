Sukhvinder Sukhu orders removal of three officers with doubtful integrity from key posts

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Taking a tough stance against corruption within the state machinery, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday ordered the removal of three “officers with doubtful integrity” (ODI), whose tenure was extended after their retirement, from the sensitive and important government positions.
“The government is taking direct and decisive steps against officials found to be involved in corrupt practices,” Sukhu said, responding to a question by BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti during the Question Hour of the resumed Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
“I won’t merely give assurances in the House. Officers indulging in corruption are being directly removed,” the chief minister said, underlining his government’s “zero-tolerance policy towards corruption”.
According to the reply tabled in the House, Sukhu said, “Three officers with doubtful integrity have been working with the state government. They included Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Yudhvir Singh with the Treasury Department, Class A officer Rai Bahadur Singh with the Administration Reform (State Information Commission) and tehsildar (revenue officer) Vijay Kumar Rai.”
As per the reply, these three officers drew approximately Rs 11.62 lakh in salaries, allowances, etc., from the state exchequer in the past six months.
The reply also stated that two officers were removed from the ODI list: one was removed following a Himachal Pradesh High Court order in his favour, while another retired from government service.
Sukhu, meanwhile, attacked Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, accusing the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement and prioritising contractors’ interests. “Projects worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore were undertaken primarily to benefit contractor friends without proper planning or long-term utility,” the chief minister said, accusing the LoP of “merely dreaming about the development of the state”.
Sukhu also criticised the previous leadership for making grand announcements such as the Balh Airport and a model health institute, stating these remained “mere dreams” without concrete progress on the ground.
Speaking about infrastructure projects, Sukhu said the previous government had left behind several buildings worth crores of rupees lying unused, with no clear operational plans. “The earlier regime constructed numerous buildings, but failed to create functional schemes for their use,” he said.
The chief minister said his government has been allocating funds to complete several unfinished projects inherited from the previous administration, including the ambitious Shiv Dham project in Mandi, originally conceptualised during Jai Ram’s tenure.
“My government is committed to completing the project and has released the required budget,” the chief minister said.
Highlighting his government’s priorities, Sukhu said that the Congress government is guided by public support and spiritual faith. “Our government runs with the blessings of Lord Shiva, other deities, and the people of the state. Accountability, transparency, and completion of pending development works remain central to my government’s agenda.”
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