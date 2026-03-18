Sukhvinder Sukhu orders removal of three officers with doubtful integrity from key posts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Shimla, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Taking a tough stance against corruption within the state machinery, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday ordered the removal of three “officers with doubtful integrity” (ODI), whose tenure was extended after their retirement, from the sensitive and important government positions.

“The government is taking direct and decisive steps against officials found to be involved in corrupt practices,” Sukhu said, responding to a question by BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti during the Question Hour of the resumed Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“I won’t merely give assurances in the House. Officers indulging in corruption are being directly removed,” the chief minister said, underlining his government’s “zero-tolerance policy towards corruption”.