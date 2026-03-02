Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nirmala Sitharaman amid financial crunch, seeks special Central assistance

Twelve days after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi seeking a financial package under special Central assistance to cover the revenue deficit for the financial year 2026-27. Sukhu also requested Sitharaman to constitute a committee to assess the hill state’s economy properly.

On February 18, the state Assembly passed a resolution condemning the 16th Finance Commission’s (FC) recommendations to discontinue the RDG for many states, including Himachal Pradesh. Sitharaman tabled the 16th FC report in Parliament on February 1. Sukhu termed that day a ‘black day’ for the people of Himachal Pradesh, stating that RDG was not merely a grant but a constitutional right of the state.

RDG is financial assistance provided by the Centre to a state to bridge the gap between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts. If a state’s regular income is less than its routine expenditure, the Centre provides funds to cover the shortfall. CM Sukhu said the state was expecting around Rs 50,000 crore in RDG for the 2026-31 grant period.

During his meeting, Sukhu apprised Sitharaman that discontinuation of RDG will have a far-reaching adverse impact on the state’s financial health and added that Himachal Pradesh cannot be compared to the other 16 states whose RDG has been discontinued.

He said RDG’s contribution to the state was about 12.7 per cent, the second-highest after Nagaland. He said big states can withstand the discontinuation, but the economy of Himachal Pradesh cannot. He added that assessing all states on a single yardstick was neither healthy nor transparent.

‘Undermining cooperative federalism’

He termed the discontinuation as “undermining the spirit of cooperative federalism”. He said Article 275(1) of the Constitution provides for such grants to the state which cannot bridge the gap between their revenue receipts and expenditure. He said that this was the first time the Finance Commission had totally ignored the developmental needs of small hill states.

He also informed Sitharaman that over the last two to three years, several measures had been taken to reduce expenditure. No off-budget borrowing was undertaken, and approximately Rs 600 crore was generated annually through various cesses, he added.

He said the state suffered revenue losses due to GST and added that, despite raising tax rates wherever feasible and rationalising subsidies, the revenue gap cannot be bridged. Sources said Sitharaman assured sympathetic consideration of the state’s demands. Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh and Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar accompanied the Chief Minister.

On February 8, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation, stating that all welfare schemes, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and other social security schemes, will have to be withdrawn if the state does not receive the RDG.